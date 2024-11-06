St Patrick’s, Cavan open their account in Danske Bank MacRory Cup

Danske Bank MacRory Cup Section C, round one

St Patrick’s, Cavan 2-11 St Ronan’s, Lurgan 1-8

A half-time lead of 1-8 to 0-3 was the cushion St Patrick’s, Cavan needed in their opening game in the Danske Bank MacRory Cup against St Ronan’s, Lurgan in Roslea yesterday.

The north Armagh side were coping well over the first quarter; it was 0-3 each after 20 minutes with Conal Wilson and Jack Bowman playing well.

But the last 10 minutes of the half saw a dramatic change to the scoreboard as Cavan bagged 1-4 without reply, the goal scored by Ultan O’Reilly who latched on to a misplaced kick-out and lobbed the ball over the keeper.

Eran Loughran started the second half with a point, but Cavan hit back quickly with points from Quigley and O’Reilly.

Callum McKerr’s goal in the 46th minute gave St Ronan’s a glimmer of hope at 1-10 to 1-5 and Wilson narrowed the gap to four with a point in the next play.

However, Cavan were composed in possession and controlled much of the last 10 minutes. Charlie Fallon pointed a free and they clinched the points when they were awarded a penalty and Darragh Noonan tucked it away.

St Patrick’s N Quigley 0-5 (0-2f); U O’Reilly 1-2; C Fallon 0-4; D Noonan 1-0

St Ronan’s C McKerr 1-0; E Loughran (2f) & C Wilson 0-2 each; N McParland, J McCooe (f), O Haughey & J Bowman 0-1 each