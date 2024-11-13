St Patrick’s, Cavan keep 100 per cent record in Danske Bank MacRory Cup

Peter Teague (left) saw his St Michael's, Enniskillen team go down to a narrow defeat

Danske Bank MacRory Cup Section C, round two

St Patrick’s, Cavan 2-11 St Michael’s, Enniskillen 1-12

ST Patrick’s, Cavan moved top of their section with a strong final 20 minutes in Brewster Park yesterday.

Cavan also got off to a brilliant start as Charlie Fallon latched on to a point attempt that dropped short in the third minute and buried the ball in the net. Nathan Quigley then took a mark and pointed.

However, St Michael’s lifted themselves off the floor with points from Mattie McDermott and Kian Prior and then McDermott slotted home a penalty in the 19th minute to push them ahead at 1-5 to 1-3.

Cavan, though, finished the half strongly, with Fallon firing over from the left corner and Darragh Noonan tying the game at 1-5 each at the break.

St Michael’s started the second half with two points from the left wing, the second an excellent score from Dan O’Connor.

Quigley and Michael Duffy then exchanged points before Conor Doyle charged into the danger area and was taken down for a penalty.

Noonan fired to the net and, now ahead again, St Patrick’s pushed on to victory with Fiachra Brady, Charlie Fallon and Ultan O’Reilly all finding the target.

However, St Michael’s were back level with five minutes left after Dan McGovern landed a great score from distance.

It wasn’t enough, though, as Tadgh Sheils fetched well in midfield to feed Fiachra Brady for his second score from 40 metres and Quigley rounded off the scoring with the insurance point.

Taidgh O’Brien, Niall Flynn, Niall McDermott (for St Michael’s) and Fiachra Brady, Ultan O’Reilly and Tadgh Shiels (St Patrick’s) were just some of the players to light up this game.

Scorers

St Patrick’s C Fallon 1-3; D Noonan 1-2; N Quigley 0-3; F Brady 0-2; U O’Reilly 0-1

St Michael’s M McDermott 1-2; K Prior 0-3; D O’Connor 0-2; M Duffy, C Burns, C Mulligan, D Cathcart & D McGovern 0-1 each