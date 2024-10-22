St Patrick’s, Armagh make a winning start to MacRory Cup campaign

Danske Bank MacRory Cup Group A, round one

St Patrick’s, Armagh 2-6 St Colman’s, Newry 0-6

ST Patrick’s, Armagh pulled away from 20-times champions St Colman’s, Newry late in the second half to win the opening game in this season’s MacRory Cup yesterday.

While the first half was fairly evenly contested and a number of scoring opportunities were created by both teams, the second was a dour struggle and it took 22 minutes before the first score was recorded, a goal from the impressive Michael McSorley after a high ball broke favourably for him.

St Colman’s had their chances earlier in the half and were wide with several efforts in the opening half as well. Indeed they recorded just a point from James Moriarty over the second 30 minutes.

They were made to pay dearly when St Patrick’s clinched victory in injury-time after turning over possession in their own half and Ryan McGahon finished the quick break by shooting to an empty net.

Earlier in the game exchanges were keener and scores a little more frequent with Aaron Haughey and Aaron Garvey doing well for the Newry side and the pick of Armagh’s five points coming from James Daly.

Scorers

St Patrick’s M McSorley 1-2; R McGahon 1-1; C Hughes, J Daly, D Cullen & T Muldoon 0-1 each

St Colman’s A Garvey & A Haughey 0-2 each; E Braniff & J Moriarty 0-1 each