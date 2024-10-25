St Mary’s, Magherafelt get MacRory Cup campaign up and running

James Sargent was on the scoresheet for St Mary's, Magherafelt. Picture: Margaret McLaughlin

Danske Bank MacRory Cup Section B, round one

St Joseph’s, Donaghmore 0-6 St Mary’s, Magherafelt 1-12

With a dozen minutes left to play in Galbally yesterday St Mary’s, Magherafelt were only leading by a point as they struggled to break down a dogged St Joseph’s side.

However, they eventually found a way to emerge comfortable winners in the end. A Dara McGuckin goal proved to be the decisive score for the Dery lads and they never looked back.

Man-of-the-match Luke Grant was outstanding for the winners in defence, getting forward to notch four points and provide the assist for McGuckin to palm to the net in the 49th minute on a day when St Mary’s defenders accounted for 1-6 of their tally.

Grant and Darragh Donaghy traded early points before Daire Devlin put St Joseph’s in front with a fine score.

A superb move from corner-back Dara McKenna saw him level matters and after Eamon Young had edged Magherafelt in front, Ultan Quinn replied with an equally good score.

Donaghmore were getting bodies behind the ball and keeping their opponents at bay, although Ronan Doherty and Grant did get in for points, before Oisin Cullen had the final say of the half for Donaghmore to leave it 0-5 to 0-4.

Grant opened the second-half scoring as well but that was cancelled out by a fine effort from Eoghan O’Neill.

Gradually though, James Sargent and Cathair McBride got on top in midfield with the latter splitting the posts before McGuckin’s goal arrived.

Gaps began to appear as play became stretched and St Mary’s took full advantage with Grant, Chen Cassidy, Young, Patrick Birt and substitute Shea McCann all raising white flags.

St Joseph’s had the final say from their best player Donaghy, but on the day they came out second best against a side fancied as serious title contenders.

Scorers

St Mary’s L Grant 0-4; D McGuckin 1-0; E Young 0-2 (0-1f); D McKenna, R Doherty, C McBride, C Cassidy, P Birt & S McCann 0-1 each

St Joseph’s D Donaghy 0-2; D Devlin, U Quinn, O Cullen & E O’Neill 0-1 each