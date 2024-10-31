St Macartan’s, Monaghan defeat MacRory Cup rookies Cathair Dhoire

Chris McCullagh of Cathair Dhoire tries to shake off Thomas Mulhall of St Macartan’s during yesterday’s meeting between the sides in Garvaghey PICTURE: Matthew McAllister/Ulster Schools’ GAA

Danske Bank MacRory Cup Section B, round one Cathair Dhoire 0-10 St Macartan’s, Monaghan 2-10

CATHAIR Dhoire took their bow in the Danske Bank MacRory Cup yesterday in Garvaghey against St Macartan’s, Monaghan and paid dearly for the concession of goals either side of the break.

The Sem were just that little bit sharper and Donnchadh Connolly and Mark McCaffery in defence and forwards Luke McKenna, Adam McCarey, Killian Kierans and John McCrystal created problems.

That said, there was promise from a number of city players, including goalkeeper Charlie Green, Bliain McDaid and Cathal Deery, their go-to man up front.

The teams were matching each other score for score for the first 25-odd minutes with Conor O’Donnell, Caoimhín Wray and Daly, from play and a free, responding to scores from Liam McKenna, Killian Kierans (two frees) and John McCrystal.

McKenna then grabbed the opening goal in the 28th minute and St Macartan’s had opened a 1-6 to 0-4 gap by the break.

Cathair Dhoire didn’t get time to recover on the re-start as St Macartan’s turned over possession in their defence and broke swiftly for John McCrystal to fire home a second goal. Kierans added a free to make it 2-7 to 0-4 by the 40th minute.

The city side fought hard over the final 20 minutes and reduced the deficit with three points in a row from Liam Meenan, Chris McCullough and Conor O’Donnell.

But St Macartan’s had established a cushion to absorb the late pressure and were comfortable winners despite a late brace of points from Somhairle McFadden.

The next games in the group has Cathair Dhoire make the shorter trip to Healy Park to take on Omagh CBS on Monday week, while St Macartan’s will have a home venue for the visit of St Joseph’s, Donaghmore on Friday, November 15.

Scorers

Cathair Dhoire C Deery 0-3 (0-2f); C O’Donnell & S McFadden 0-2 each; C Wray, L Meenan (f) & C McCullagh 0-1 each

St Macartan’s L McKenna 1-2; K Kierans 0-5 (0-4f); J McCrystal 1-1; D Connolly & D Foy 0-1 each