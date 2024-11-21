St Colman’s get their first points on the board in Danske Bank MacRory Cup

Danske Bank MacRory Cup Section A, round three

St Colman’s, Newry 5-10 Holy Trinity, Cookstown 1-5

ST Colman’s, Newry picked up their first points in Section A of the Danske Bank MacRory Cup with a comfortable win in Páirc Esler yesterday morning against Holy Trinity, Cookstown.

Goals from Cullaville pair Aaron Garvey and Eoin Duffy were the difference between the teams at half-time, with the home team 2-6 to 0-5 ahead.

Jamie Concannon hit three points for Holy Trinity in that half, and they seemed to be back in the game when Karl Wawrynkiewicz buried the ball in the Violet Hill net early in the second half.

However, that was Cookstown’s only score of the second 30 minutes and St Colman’s settled down again to control the game with Dara Murphy, Nathan Caulfield and Eoin Braniff all claiming goals and the Newry side ran out comfortable winners with no fewer than 10 players registering a score.

St Colman’s are in action once again on Wednesday when they take on unbeaten Southwest Donegal in Garvaghey, while Holy Trinity need to beat fellow strugglers Our Lady’s Castleblayney in their final game to have a chance of reaching the knock-out stages.

St Colman’s A Garvey 1-4; E Duffy,

N Caulfield, D Murphy and E Braniff 1-0 each; A Haughey 0-2; C Clerkin,

T O’Larty-Wade, O McCoy & H Fearon 0-1 each

Holy Trinity K Wawrynkiewicz 1-0;

J Concannon 0-3; A Quinn & E McCarthy 0-1 each