Sport Q&A: A headbutt in Ballybofey and Down’s 25-month unbeaten home record demolished - you must have questions

As we pick through the pieces of another frenetic weekend in the Allianz Football League, here’s your chance to ask our sports team anything you like.

There have been few more influential coaches than Jim McGuinness and Donegal got the band back together over the weekend as the All-Ireland champions rolled into town. McGuinness’s return to the Donegal hotseat last year saw them face Armagh three times and beat them twice – Meat Loaf would be proud.

The other meeting ended in a draw and although the Orchard county picked the sweetest fruit at the end of the year in the form of the Sam Maguire, McGuinness’s Tir Chonaill side are fast becoming their white whale.

The return of Michael Murphy – which triggered the quick departure of Armagh captain Aidan Forker in Sunday’s eight-point win in Ballybofey – may well tip the scales further in Donegal’s favour in what is fast becoming the game’s most absorbing rivalry.

Down didn’t have a great weekend, with Meath ending their 25-month unbeaten home record, and Tyrone, who Kenny Archer called “cautious and passive”, lost to Mayo.

Our sports team has plenty of opinions on how things are shaping up for the counties and we’d love you to pepper them with questions on the GAA or any sport. Submit your question below and a selection will be answered at midday on Saturday February 22.

