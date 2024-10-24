Southwest Donegal make winning debut in Danske Bank MacRory Cup

Danske Bank MacRory Cup Section A, round one Holy Trinity, Cookstown 0-4 Southwest Donegal 2-6

HISTORY was made at Banagher on Thursday as Southwest Donegal made their debut in the MacRory Cup, and it proved to be a winning one with a comfortable eight-point success over Holy Trinity, Cookstown.

An amalgamation of five different schools, the Donegal lads were always in control against their Tyrone counterparts. A first-half goal from Liam Bhreathnach enabled the winners to lead 1-4 to 0-2 at the break and when Shane Callaghan got an early second-half major it was all over bar the shouting.

Southwest Donegal had the wind at their backs in the opening period and they enjoyed the perfect start when impressive wing half-back Max Campbell set up Bhreathnach for a palmed goal with only five minutes gone on the clock. Callaghan tagged on two points, with Danny Brown on target from a placed ball as they moved six clear.

Jamie Concannon opened Holy Trinity’s account in the 13th minute but that score was cancelled out by Darragh Hennigan, before Southwest lost midfielder Luke Clerkin to injury at the end of the opening quarter.

They failed to score for the remainder of the half, with Brown unlucky to see his shot for a goal come back off the woodwork. Holy Trinity struggled in front of the posts and all they had to show for their efforts was a point from Conor Mallon.

Holy Trinity now had the elements in their favour but it was Southwest Donegal who were out of the traps the quicker to effectively end the game. Campbell lofted over a point before a speculative shot from Callaghan sailed all the way to the net in the 35th minute.

The winners would add just another point to their tally but the damage had been done on a day when both sides retreated into a defensive shape when not in possession of the ball.

Concannon scored from distance for Holy Trinity but they then went a further 20 minutes without registering. Brown pointed for the winners before defender Karol Wawkryniewicz knocked over a late free for Cookstown.

The round-one action continues on Friday with the opening game in Section B between St Joseph’s, Donaghmore and St Mary’s, Magherafelt (Galbally, 12pm)

Holy Trinity J Concannon 0-2; C Mallon & K Wawkryniewicz (f) 0-1 each

Southwest Donegal S Callaghan 1-2; L Bhreathnach 1-0; D Brown 0-2f; M Campbell & D Hennigan 0-1 each