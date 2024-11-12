Shane McCoy wary of opposition as Dromintee aim to defend their U16 Paul McGirr Ulster title

CURRENT champions Dromintee will defend their Paul McGirr U16 Ulster title against preliminary round winners Burren or Newtownbutler and manager Shane McCoy is looking forward to taking part in the competition once again.

The St Patrick’s club claimed their first ever provincial title at any grade last season, beating Tyrone’s Errigal Ciaran in the decider with goals from Diarmaid O’Rourke and Odhrán Carnegie proving the key scores.

Dromintee, just the third Armagh team to win the title, will aim to recapture their crown, but McCoy warns that the team has changed in the past 12 months and there’s no guarantee they’ll go all the way this season.

“We were at the launch last Friday night with the other eight participants in the competition and a few of them were looking at the Dromintee top so obviously they are aware we’re the defending champions,” said the former Dromintee and Louth goalkeeper.

“But I don’t know how much credit that counts for at underage level. It’s a different set of players so you’re maybe going in with the reputation of defending champions, but the reality is that at underage level, it mightn’t count for much.

“We did well to get through the Armagh test and we were really put to the pin of our collars by both St Peter’s and then Cullyhanna in the final, so we were happy to come out on the right side of those games and be able to particate in the competition again.”

The launch of the Paul McGirr Ulster U16 Club Championship in association with MFC Sports took place in Garvaghy last Friday evening before a large attendance as excitement builds for the start of one of the GAA’s leading underage tournaments.

The tournament that first started in 1999 comprises of the winners of the U16 championships in all nine Ulster counties and is renowned for being the springboard for the careers of some of the leading Ulster GAA players.

All Ireland winners Rian O’Neill, Oisin O’Neill, Conor Turbitt, Barry McCambridge and Tiernan Kelly along with Tyrone’s Darragh Canavan and Derry’s Conor Glass are just some of the names that rose to prominence on the provincial scene at Gardrum Park, Dromore.

“It’s something that the lads are looking forward to,” McCoy continued. “They were obviously here last year and won the tournament and I think we have seven from last years starting team still with us now.

“It’s a prestigious tournament for the club to be involved in and taking back the first provincial title for the club last year was a great honour for the lads. They created great memories and it’s a chance for them to replicate those again this year.”

McCoy takes the side along with Peter Rice, Ray Harris and Mark Mooney, and they have all been involved with this same group since U6 level and followed the team right up the ranks. “We’re all enjoying it,” McCoy added.

“Even in the Armagh championship, you’re maybe coming with a target on your back there too because we were defending champions. We’re really enjoying the whole build up to the Paul McGirr tournament but it’s definitely hard work.

“There does be a lot of time spent on and off the field, but they are a great bunch of lads to be involved with. They put the effort in, so it makes it worthwhile that we put our effort in and we’re getting our rewards by representing the club in a provincial competition.”

The full draw is as follows:

Preliminary Round

Burren (Down) v Newtownbutler (Fermanagh)

Quarter Finals

Magherafelt O’Donovan Rossa (Derry) v Donaghmoyne (Monaghan)

Roger Casements Portglenone (Antrim) v Four Masters (Donegal)

Carrickmore (Tyrone) v Denn (Cavan)

Dromintee (Armagh) v Preliminary Round Winners