Scoring blitz early in second half sees St Mary’s, Magherafelt past Cathair Dhoire

Danske Bank MacRory Cup Section B, round four

St Mary’s, Magherafelt 3-15 Cathair Dhoire 2-9

ST Mary’s, Magherafelt moved clear at the top of Section B with this win over Cathair Dhoire in Rossa Park, Magherafelt.

In what was the cliched game of two halves, the city amalgamation did very well in the opening 30 minutes but were caught cold by a scoring blitz at the start of the second half that left them 2-10 to 1-5 behind.

St Mary’s went 0-3 to 0-1 ahead with two points from Eamon Young in the first 10 minutes, but the city boys hit back with the next four points, including two from Cathal Deery.

Young levelled before Dara McGuckin burst through from deep for a goal and then a point. But Cathair Dhoire hit back with a goal superbly finished by Tiarnan McFerly and there was only a point between the teams at the break, 1-6 to 1-5, in favour of St Mary’s.

The home side started the second half with a goal from Jude Beastie and their high press on the kick-outs resulted in a further four points inside the first five minutes. They were now clear on double scores and coasting.

A third goal from Cohen Cassidy on 48 minutes with two fine points either side of it and St Mary’s were leading 3-14 to 1-6.

With subs rushing on from both benches, gaps appeared towards the end and Cathair Dhoire exploited them with quick breaks that delivered a goal for Matthew James and points each for Jude Bryson and Chris McCullagh.

The final round of fixtures next week will see a head-to-head between Omagh CBS and Magherafelt, while Cathair Dhoire will face St Joseph’s, Donaghmore with the loser dropping out of the competition.

St Mary’s D McGuckin 1-1; J Beattie & C Cassidy 1-0 each; E Young

0-5 (0-1f); L Grant 0-3; P Birt 0-2f; R Small, J Sargent, L Higgins

& S McCann 0-1 each

Cathair Dhoire T McFeely & M James 1-0 each; C DeEry 0-4 (0-3f);

J Bryson 0-2; L Meenan (f), C McCullagh & E O’Kane 0-1 each