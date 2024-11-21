Brendan Rogers: Derry players ‘have love’ for Rory Gallagher’s reign

Derry footbaler Brendan Rogers has teamed up with AIB to support the GOAL mile. As part the campaign AIB is offering people who register for the GOAL Mile the chance to win one of the ten €1,000 prizes for their GAA, Camogie, or LGFA club. To win, people need to register for their GOAL Mile and then enter the AIB GAA GOAL Mile competition at www.aibgaagoalmile2024.com. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

BRENDAN Rogers says there’s an “affection” and “a love” within the Derry panel for their time under ex-boss Rory Gallagher who was linked with a return in recent months.

Paddy Tally eventually replaced Mickey Harte and midfielder Rogers said it is “exciting” to be preparing to play for a man who previously coached Derry when Rogers made his debut in 2015.

Slaughtneil dual star Rogers said he has met with former Down manager Tally, who coached Kerry this year, and praised Tally’s tactical nous, particularly in the area of transitioning from defence to attack.

Rogers also responded positively to questions about Gallagher, who masterminded Derry’s Ulster title triumphs in 2022 and 2023, and said the Fermanagh native’s “IQ for football is phenomenal”.

Gallagher stepped down as Derry manager in the build-up to the 2023 Ulster final following domestic abuse allegations.

Rory Gallagher said earlier this year that he would have released Brendan Rogers from full-back sooner if Eoin McEvoy had been available last summer. Picture by Margaret McLaughlin

Gallagher’s legal representatives said in September he has “not been charged with a single offence” and “intends to return to inter-county management in the near future”.

Rogers said Gallagher remains a hugely respected figure among the Derry panel.

“It’s not wrong to say that a lot of players would have an affection to how Rory Gallagher coached us and ultimately he did get us all our senior success and there’s a love for how he treated the players and they got on very well with him so I would imagine that’s where the speculation came from,” said Rogers of links with a Gallagher return.

“I don’t think any player that played under him thought that he wasn’t a good coach, or good at what he did, and he was very impressionable with the players, but in terms of the speculation I think, yeah, there was a lot of ‘apparentlys’ and ‘supposedlys’ and ‘heard from a good source’ type conversations.

“But, again, what went on in the background, we’re not overly privy as to whether the consideration [for a Gallagher return] was there or not. But would he have been a good coach for us again? Absolutely.

“The man’s IQ for football is phenomenal but it just wasn’t to be and I guess that’s part of the committee and executive’s [job] to make that decision.

“But yeah, of course there’s a love for him, someone who brings you success and developed a lot of our players into the players that we are.”

Rogers nodded enthusiastically when asked if he envisaged Gallagher returning to inter-county activity soon.

“Oh absolutely, the man’s ambition and desire in life is sport,” he said.

“That’s what it is. He only has a passion for sport, be it Gaelic or whatever. He has a massive love for American football and basketball and Liverpool – unfortunately – but yeah, I can’t see why he wouldn’t.

“Look, there’s been a lot of things that went on in the background and that’s his personal life but he’s very capable of being an inter-county manager, one of the best IQs in the game so, look, I’d be very surprised if somewhere down the line he didn’t get an inter-county post because life has to move on as well too.”

Tyrone legend Harte stepped down in July after a single, dramatic boom-to-bust season in charge of his neighbouring county.

After winning 11 of their first 12 competitive games under Harte, collecting McKenna Cup and National League titles, Derry then lost four of their six Championship games.

Former Derry manager Rory Gallagher

Rogers described the Ulster SFC defeat to Donegal, when pushing up on opposition kickouts backfired spectacularly, as a “risk and reward” approach that went wrong.

The Slaughtneil star, preparing for Sunday week’s Ulster Club SHC final against Portaferry, agreed that they may have placed too much emphasis on winning the League and said Derry will look for a better “balance” to their season in 2025.

But he refused to be critical of Harte’s management and said “both players and management would be holding their hands up to say maybe we made mistakes”.

On the Derry retirement of club and county colleague Chrissy McKaigue, Rogers said the former Derry captain was the best player he ever played with.