Returning Cian Madden looking to bolster Cavan attack ahead of ‘essential’ Louth clash

Antrim's Jack Dowling meets the tackle of Cavan's Cian Madden and Ciaran Brady during an Allianz League meeting.

Much criticism has been aimed towards the Cavan forward line in this year’s League. Ironically it’s this weekend’s opponents Louth who in fact have the lowest scoring return.

The Breffni men - still without the injured Paddy Lynch - have in fact conceded the most scores in Division Two, averaging 29 across their defeats to rivals Monaghan and Meath.

Gowna’s Cian Madden is hoping to be back in the mix for selection this weekend after injury issues of his own:

“I’m hoping to be knocking in and around the squad and be back in contention for the weekend, I’ve had a right few minutes in challenge games.

“It’s been three or four months getting myself sorted, but it’s probably been going on about a year.

“It was a complicated one with my groin and my hip, there was a bit of an impingement and ball and socket complications, and the adductor as well.

“In fairness I’ve been lucky the last few years with injuries. Last year we weren’t just as successful with the club. The years before you had very little break, a few weeks off and then you’re back in with Cavan.”

The outside noise before this campaign was that Raymond Galligan’s men lacked a scoring threat. Defeat to Monaghan was a sting, but not a disaster by any stretch. The manner of defeat in Navan raised a few more alarm bells.

There remain question marks over their choice keeper, with Nevin O’Donnell introduced off the bench last time out.

Two of The Royals’ three goals did come thereafter, but Raymond Galligan backed what he described as a tactical decision, with Cavan already eight down when Gary O’Rourke was subbed off.

In more positive news, former Swalinbar and current Cavan Gaels man Gearóid McKiernan made his intercounty return after some injury issues of his own, contributing six second-half scores.

Ramor United forward Sean McEvoy looks another real find at corner forward, and could be poised to form a relationship when the aforementioned Lynch returns from his ACL tear.

It’s notable perhaps that Cavan haven’t scored a goal in their two rounds to date, but with a defence that hasn’t been firing on all cylinders either, does the outside noise wrangle with Madden and his fellow forwards, or serve as some form of motivation?

“It doesn’t come into your way of thinking (the external criticism). We know we’re scoring lower than a lot of teams across the board that are hitting over 20 scores.

Man of the Cavan SFC Final, Gowna's Cian Madden, gets away from the challenge of Killygarry opposite number Mark McDermott. Photo: Adrian Donohoe

“We haven’t been as efficient as we’d like, but we’ve had a break week and that’s been an area we’ve been able to work on.

“We have had bodies down. Paddy (Lynch) has been our main scorer and he’s out. We have Gearóid (McKiernan) to fully come back into play.

“The break week we’d like to think has stood to us in terms of our forward play.”

Madden describes this weekend’s clash with Ger Brennan’s Louth as essential, as the Wee County embark on a third successive campaign at this level.

And the Gowna man thinks the Breffni Park factor could swing things in his side’s favour somewhat:

“There’s a lot of quality in Division Two. Last year we were a game from getting promoted, now we’re nought from two.

“We put a lot of emphasis on Monaghan, and we have had a good record against them recently.

“That was disappointing and Meath was a further step back, but a win this weekend gets the season back on track.

“I think we thrive on a bigger field, it suits us being at home obviously, but if anything our Achilles heel has been breaking down blanket defences.

“They have a lot of quality, a lot of pace, good forwards. They were All-Ireland quarter-finalists last year.

“The big thing for us is limiting turnovers. A win is needed, not only for points but for confidence.”