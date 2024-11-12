Peter Harte: “History is great, but it doesn’t put anything on the scoreboard”

Errigal Ciaran have done it twice, but many of their current players don’t remember the club’s most recent Ulster Club Championship triumph. Some weren’t even born.

That was back in 2002, when Peter Harte was a 12-year-old supporter cheering on his heroes as they overcame Enniskillen Gaels at Clones.

The memories will always be there, but he warned that while the club enjoys a proud tradition as Tyrone’s only Ulster Club champion, it cannot expect past glories to be of any benefit whatsoever in 2024.

“History is great, but it doesn’t put anything on the scoreboard, at the end of the day,” he said.

“We’ll just get back to the training ground, focus and work hard for the next two weeks and take on the next challenge.”

Errigal are back in a provincial semi-final for the first time since 2012, when they lost out to eventual champions Crossmaglen.

Six members of that team of 12 years ago also played in last Sunday’s quarter-final win over Cargin, including Harte.

His experience and guile was vital in keeping his side moving forward at Corrigan Park, and in calming situations when the Antrim champions threatened to play their way back into the game.

The treble All-Ireland winner, who turns 34 next week, was delighted with the outcome of the encounter, which had to be earned on the back of hard work and determination despite the positive start the Red Hand champions made.

“We had a good enough start and then we missed a fair bit, and in fairness to Cargin, as good things do, they shut you off and stop you scoring.

“We found the next quarter difficult to break them down, and then at half-time we had a good look at it, and it probably helped us at the start of the second half.”

Going into the game, the fear was that the Errigal players may suffer from fatigue due to the heavy schedule of games they had gone through, against a Cargin side coming off a four week break since their Antrim Championship triumph.

Peter Harte and Errigal Ciaran have had a heavy programme of games lately, including their Ulster Club SFC preliminary round win over St Eunan's Picture: Oliver McVeigh

But it was the Tyrone men who looked the sharper and fresher right from the outset of the contest.

“I’m sure every player prefers playing week on week, so that’s what you want.

“It’s tough on the bodies, but thank God a few men came in and did well.

“So we now have two weeks to the next game, and it gives you your best chance to put your best foot forward on the day.”

Selection decisions saw some players rested and opportunities handed to others, while a raft of subs who came off the bench further illustrated the depth of talent in the Errigal Ciaran squad.

“We are lucky to have several lads who have put in an unbelievable effort all year,” said Harte.

“They mightn’t get a lot of football, but maybe Ulster Club allows you to get a few extra boys in, and you saw the benefit of them.

“I thought some of the boys coming off the bench made a big impact, with big tackles and stops. So the more of than the better, and we’ll look forward to the next day.”