Patrician High of Carrickmacross take MacLarnon Cup after extra-time winner settles final replay

Patrician High Carrickmacross won the Danske Bank MacLarnon Cup after an extra-time winner against Dean Maguirc Carrrickmore at Brewster Park. PICTURE BY ULSTER SCHOOLS GAA/X

MacLarnon Cup Final: Dean Maguirc Carrickmore 0-12 Patrician High Carrickmacross 1-10

Patrician High Carrickmacross won the Danske Bank MacLarnon Cup for the 5th time in their history when they won a gripping replay against Dean Maguirc Carrrickmore at Brewster Park in Enniskillen last night.

Centre half-back Joseph McArdle proved to be the match-winner with a point deep into injury time which was ironically the only time that they had their noses in front.

In a frantic finish, Ryan McCallan looked to have won it for Dean Maguirc but Peter Connolly held his nerve to convert a free to level matters before McArdle’s winner.

Both sides deserve immense credit for the fare that they served up again just over 48 hours after they couldn’t be separated at Celtic Park on Sunday. Once again it was an enthralling encounter before a sizeable crowd which ended in dramatic circumstances.

The Tyrone School were the better side in the first half and would probably have been disappointed to be only 0-8 to 0-5 in front.

Centre half forward Shea Munroe, who was to the fore for the Dean with four first-half points, opened the scoring with a fine effort from play before the same player doubled their advantage in the 5th minute from a free.

Two minutes later, Patrician High opened their account with a fine effort from out on the right wing from Tom Maguire.

Respective number 11s Munroe and Fergal McEnaney exchanged quality points before Dean Maguirc enjoyed their best spell of the half.

Midfielder James McCallan boomed one over from forty metres out and partner Micheal McCallan followed suit before a superb effort from Ryan McCallan left the Tyrone lads 0-6 to 0-2 in front at the end of the opening quarter.

Connolly got a much-needed point for Carrickmacross from a free but that was cancelled out at the other end of the field when impressive full-back Ciaran McCrystal cut in from the left wing to land an inspirational score.

Fergal McEneaney drilled over a point before Munroe and Connolly swapped points from frees. Dean had chances in the closing stages of the half but failed to take them although they still led by three.

Carrickmacross raised their intensity in the second half to really bring the game to their opponents. Wing half-back Luke Poval showed great speed to burst through to split the posts.

Kevin Cuddy knocked over a free for the Dean before a well-worked Sean Donnelly score left four between the sides.

Carrickmacross looked to be in trouble at this stage but they dug deep and showed great resolve to fight back. Connolly knocked over a brace of frees with corner back Conor Meehan on target from play with Munroe responding from a placed ball.

With eight minutes of normal time left to play substitute Sean O’Brien sent in a high ball from the right wing that man of the match Maguire got on the end of to punch to the net to level things.

With normal time up Ryan McCallan took a short 46m free to Tiarnan Mullin before taking the return pass to hit a brilliant score.

Carrickmacross though came straight down the field for Connolly to hold his nerve to level from a free before McArdle scored that dramatic winner.

The Dean pushed hard to try and force extra time but a resolute Carrickmacross defence held out to take the title.

Dean Maguirc Carrickmore: C Tracey, M Gallagher, C McCrystal (0-1), T Mullin, S Og Teague, E Conway, F Donnelly, J McCallan (0-1), M McCallan (0-1), R McCallan (0-2), S Munroe (0-5, 4F), P Donaghy, O Curran, K Cuddy (0-1), S Donnelly (0-1).

Subs: P McCrory for M McCallan, C Fox for Donaghy, V Gormley for Cuddy

Patrician High Carrickmacross: D Gormain, C Corrigan, C Mulligan, C Meehan (0-1), C Rafferty, J McArdle (0-1), L Poval (0-1), S O’Connor, T Maguire (1-1), M Hanratty, F McEneaney (0-2), H Reilly, P Connolly (0-4, 4F), J O’Farrell, G Murray.

Subs: S O’Brien for Hanratty, D Farrelly for Corrigan, C McCarthy for Reilly

Referee: A McKelaic, Donegal