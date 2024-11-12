Paddy Tally favourite but Philly McMahon remains in frame for Derry

Paddy Tally is the latest candidate to be linked with the vacant Derry job. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

PADDY Tally is the new favourite for the vacant Derry job but former Dublin defender Philly McMahon is also in contention as their four-month search draws towards an end.

Reports on Tuesday had suggested Tally was in line to take over but it’s understood that a ticket headed by former Dublin defender McMahon is also being considered.

A decision is likely to be made in the coming days before one of the two would be ratified by the county committee.

Galbally native Tally, who previously coached Derry under Brian McIver between 2013 and 2015, is understood to have met with a delegation of players on Tuesday morning.

One Kerry official yesterday told The Irish News that Tally has not yet informed them of any change to his planned involvement with them next year, but that may yet change.

McMahon won eight All-Ireland titles as a player with Dublin, although he has no previous coaching experience at inter-county level.

He has worked with BBC NI as a pundit for the past two seasons.

At several points in the process Derry thought they were on the verge of appointments, particularly James Horan and Mark Doran, only for both to pull out of the running late on.

A proposed ticket headed by Enda Muldoon and including Rory Gallagher was considered last week before being abandoned.

Philly McMahon is in contention for the Derry job. Picture Seamus Loughran.

It was confirmed in early September that Tally had signed up for a fourth year with Kerry, albeit in a new role as performance coach as opposed to a hands-on role on the training field.

The Derry job would have obvious attractions to the Galbally native, not least that it is significantly closer to home.

It’s expected that his ticket will contain Paul McIver and possibly former Fermanagh boss Ryan McMenamin, as well as Enda Muldoon.

Having coached Tyrone to their first All-Ireland title in 2003, Tally is now in line to succeed Mickey Harte as manager of the Red Hands’ rivals.

He went on to coach Down to an All-Ireland final under James McCartan in 2010 before joining Derry, after which he managed Down, had a coaching role in Galway and then joined Kerry.

Tally was widely credited for their defensive transformation in his first year there, which ended in All-Ireland success. They conceded just two goals from play in the entire season.