Paddy Tally ratified as Derry manager

Paddy Tally in conversation with Barry O'Hagan during his three-year term as Down manager. Picture by Hugh Russell.

PADDY Tally has ended Derry’s long wait for a new manager, having been ratified at tonight’s county board meeting.

The Galbally man, who replaces fellow Tyrone man Mickey Harte at the helm, includes Paul McIver, Kevin McGuckin and Paul McFlynn in his backroom team.

Following Derry’s All-Ireland quarter-final exit to Kerry in July, Harte stepped down from his position in July after less than a year in charge - and just months after leading the Oak Leafs to the Division One title.

Ironically, Tally was decked out in the green and gold of the Kingdom that day and had committed to Jack O’Connor’s team once again for the 2025 season, in the new capacity of performance coach.

However, the Galbally native - who won a Sigerson Cup with St Mary’s in 2017 - will instead manage Derry.

His only other managerial experience at inter-county level was with Down for three years, 2019-2021.

Tally, a member of the Tyrone team that reached the 1995 All-Ireland final, has worked with a number of different county teams in a coaching role, including his native county, under Harte, when they captured Sam Maguire for the very first time in 2003.

He also coached Down to an All-Ireland final appearance in 2010 as part of James McCartan’s management team and has previously worked with Derry during Brian McIver’s tenure between 2013 and 2015.

A number of high-profile names had been linked to the vacant position including former Mayo boss James Horan ex-Kerry manager Peter Keane.

Mark Doran, who has since taken up a coaching role in Roscommon, looked a likely candidate, but turned down the job.

Rory Gallagher was initially in the frame to return as well, and more recently, the Fermanagh man was part of a management ticket led by Enda Muldoon which was considered but then pulled before it was tabled to the executive committee.

Derry’s first objective of next season will be to retain their Division One league title, which they won after an epic decider against Dublin at Croke Park.

Their championship campaign will get underway in Ballybofey against the current Ulster champions Donegal.

Elsewhere, Derry’s double All-Ireland winning minor manager Damian McErlain will take up the role of U20 football manager, with Kieran Glackin assuming the position of minor football manager.