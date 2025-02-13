Other provinces should follow Connacht’s lead with Air Dome says Cathal Cregg

REPRO FREE ***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships Sigerson Cup Final Photocall 11/2/2025 Pictured is former Roscommon Footballer and Sigerson Cup winner with DCU, Cathal Cregg as he looks ahead to the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships Sigerson Cup final this Wednesday 12th February. Through its #FirstClassRivals campaign, Electric Ireland will continue to celebrate the unique alliances that form between county rivals as they come together in pursuit of some of the most coveted titles across GAA and Camogie. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Connacht GAA’s Cathal Cregg says the destruction of their EUR3m Air Dome by Storm Eowyn was a freak event that shouldn’t deter other provinces from building their own.

This evening’s Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final between favourites UCD and 2020 winners DCU will be staged on an adjoining grass pitch next to the site of the destroyed dome.

It’s part of a cluster of pitches at Connacht GAA’s Centre of Excellence in Bekan, where provincial games manager and former Roscommon forward Cregg is based.

Cregg described the Dome’s demolition, four years after it was opened in 2021, as ‘sickening’ though said there will be an insurance pay-out to cover most of the rebuild which engineers are already planning.

“I think it was a one-off extreme event,” said Cregg, who claimed that the Ulster, Leinster and Munster Councils should all follow suit and construct their own domes.

“I’d have no problem recommending putting up a dome structure anywhere, it’s been a game changer for us, in terms of the volume of stuff we can do, the quality of it, day and night, training, coach education, events.”

It’ll be a lengthy trip west for Dublin rivals UCD and DCU who previously met in Round 2. UCD won that game narrowly, by 1-11 to 1-10, and followed up with a quarter-final hammering of MTU Kerry and last Wednesday’s semi-final win over holders TU Dublin to reach back-to-back finals.

A repeat of the 2024 final between Ulster University and UCD was a possibility until DCU defeated the holders after extra-time in last Thursday’s semi-final. There is still plenty of Ulster interest with Monaghan duo Ryan O’Toole and Darragh McElearney, along with Derry’s Donncha Gilmore, all featuring for UCD this season.

DCU, meanwhile, were inspired by Donegal’s Johnny McGroddy who struck four points as a sub in their 0-14 to 0-10 semi-final defeat of Ulster University. DCU defender Ronan Gallagher is another Downings clubman while Cavan’s Ryan Donoghue is joint captain.