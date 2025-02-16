O’Rourke targets long-term gain for Tyrone as they suffer ‘short-term pain’ in Mayo

Jordan Flynn of Mayo in action against Seánie O'Donnell, left, and Liam Gray of Tyrone during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Mayo and Tyrone at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

SUFFERING short-term pain for the hope of long-term gain is the aim for Tyrone, according to manager Malachy O’Rourke – but more wins must come soon, he acknowledged.

The Red Hands boss did not risk fielding any of his Errigal Ciaran clubmates and so it was Mayo, able to bring back some experienced men themselves, who finished this match more strongly to earn their first win and leave themselves level with their opponents in Division One.

The first part of that Tyrone strategy – the pain - was certainly there, especially for the spectators, with the new rules making no discernible difference to the entertainment levels. Indeed, the last time these two counties met in Castlebar Mayo scored 22 (4-10) themselves.

While Mayo manager Kevin McStay obviously wouldn’t have cared about that, O’Rourke – himself a member of the Football Review Committee – admitted that the match must have made for poor viewing:

“There’s no doubt it wouldn’t have been a great spectacle I wouldn’t think, even with the new rules. Hopefully, that was an exception to the rule and it will improve over the next few weeks.”

The same intention applies to his Tyrone team, with more scores required in the tough four matches to come, home games against Kerry and Dublin either side of trips to Galway and Donegal:

“We would have been disappointed in our forward play today, more so in the first half than the second half. So, we’ve a lot of work to do in those areas. We’ve a number of lads coming back in as well, who should help that as well and we’re mixing and matching a wee bit…

“From our point of view we’re trying to be as compact as we can defensively. We want to try and make ourselves hard to play against, hard to score against which is great.

“The other side of things is obviously, going forward, transitioning quickly. When we get up there against packed defences and a lot of teams are doing the same thing and playing the same way, it’s just making sure that your forward play is better.”

The one clear goal chance created by Tyrone came with the teams level on 10 points each and less than four minutes to play, from their most potent attacker and top scorer on the day, goalkeeper Niall Morgan.

His rasping shot on the run was kept out by a flying save near the goal-line from defender Eoin O’Donoghue. In a rare glimpse of the type of football intended by the FRC, the hosts countered at pace into space and Tyrone back Michael McKernan fouled Darren McHale, bringing a free which Ryan O’Donoghue converted.

With Tyrone then trying desperately to regain possession, McKernan fouled again, earning himself a second yellow card and a red.

Mayo worked another score through Fergal Boland, Flynn caught the Tyrone kick-out, and the hooter signalled an important win for the Westerners.

O’Rourke accepted that he could have done with the likes of Darragh and Ruairi Canavan and last year’s captain Peter Harte from the Errigal contingent, but gave precedence to their needs over than those of the county:

“We’d hope that they’d be fully back this week. They’ve had a hard year and we wanted to make sure that they got an off-season as well because it would have been very easy to rush them back in and you’d pay for it later on in the year.

“So it is a wee bit of short-term pain, there’s no doubt about that, but we’re hoping that in the longer term it will stand to us and that the boys will come back fresh, they’ll come back hungry, ready for work and it will stand to us.

“But we do know that this league is unforgiving, we’ve got Kerry next and then away to Galway. it’s tough games ahead, but that’s the challenge.”

Without the spark of the Canavans, Tyrone handed starts to Mark Bradley and Eoin McElholm in attack, and also to Rory Brennan and Conn Kilpatrick.

Yet despite a new-look team, it was a case of ‘New rules, same old problems’ for Tyrone: over-caution, poor shooting, and a lack of goals, or even goal.

Most of those same criticisms could be directed at Mayo, but at least they showed more drive and desire late on, scoring five of the last six scores to take the victory.

Two points was the desire for both sides but there was only one two-point score, right at the start of the second half, from Mayo midfielder Jordan Flynn.

That made for a tight, tense tussle throughout, even after a bright beginning from Mayo. The home side settled more quickly, the lively Frank Irwin scoring inside three minutes, and Eoghan McLaughlin might have had a goal, but his first shot was blocked by Morgan and the wing-back then sliced the follow-up well wide.

After that, though, the opening 20 minutes were like the bad old days, with only one score each, Tyrone’s coming midway through the half from goalkeeper Morgan pushing up.

Old habits die hard, with Tyrone only having one man up at one stage, and still just two by the time the officials spotted the infraction – Cian McHale converted the subsequent free.

Further confusion ensued after Mayo lost Conor Reid to a black card for blocking off. A few minutes later Tyrone’s management loudly appealed when the hosts only had two defenders back, and referee Barry Cassidy stopped play – then waved it back on when he realised that, ludicrously, Mayo were actually allowed to do that.

Neither side was making much capital out of counter-attacks caused by turnovers, with Tyrone even getting bottled up in their own half when they seized on a loose pass with acres of space to kick the ball into.

The visitors were also guilty of five first-half wides, and several shots going short, but they did at least go in ahead at half-time after excellent scores from Bradley and McElholm, both following quick movement of the ball.

Tyrone looked like they’d taken some hold on the game midway through the second half when they opened up their first two-point lead, through a McCurry free and a point on the run from Morgan. Yet if the latter had taken his time he had enough space to shoot that over for a vital two-pointer.

Those scores also sandwiched three consecutive wides from Mayo, but they began to run with purpose at Tyrone, with sub Boland influential, and picked off three scores in a row.

When Tyrone blood sub Cathal McShane converted a free to equalise it seemed that both sides would get no more than they deserved, but Mayo’s greater need got them over the winning line.

Mayo: C Reape; E O’Donoghue, S Coen (capt.), E Hession; D McHugh, D McBrien, E McLaughlin; J Flynn (1tp), M Ruane 0-1; C Reid, F Irwin 0-3, D Neary 0-1; P Towey, D McHale, C McHale 0-1f

Substitutes: R O’Donoghue 0-2f for McHale (h-t); F Boland 0-2 for Towey (46); A O’Shea for Reid (64); S Callinan for McLaughlin (68)

Blood sub: A O’Shea for Neary (53-64)

Black card: Reid (27-37)

Tyrone: N Morgan 0-3 (0-1f); A Clarke, P Teague, N Devlin; R Brennan, M McKernan 0-1, L Gray; C Kilpatrick, B Kennedy (capt.) 0-1; S O’Donnell, K McGeary, C Daly; D McCurry 0-2f, M Bradley 0-1, E McElholm 0-1

Substitutes: O’Hare for Gray (h-t); R Cassidy for O’Donnell (46); M Donnelly for McGeary (46); A Donaghy for Daly (60)

Blood sub: C McShane 0-1f for Cassidy (61-end)

Red card: McKernan (two yellows, 54 and 69)

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)