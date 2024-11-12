Omagh CBS make winning start to MacRory Cup defence

Danske Bank MacRory Cup Section B, round two

Omagh CBS 2-10 Cathair Dhoire 2-5

HOLDERS Omagh CBS produced an impressive second-half display to come from behind at the break to beat newcomers Cathair Dhoire in the Danske Bank MacRory Cup at Healy Park.

The Derry City schools combination led by three points at the break and opened the second-half scoring as well, but they then failed to register in the remainder of the contest as Omagh CBS assumed control.

The visitors hit the ground running as they dominated the opening quarter and should have been further ahead than the 1-1 to 0-0 scoreline. Midfielder Christopher McCullagh opened the scoring with an eighth minute goal and that was followed by a point from Somhairle McFadden.

It took Omagh 16 minutes to open their account but it was a score that was well worth waiting for, with keeper Oisin Watson starting a move that saw the ball played to Adrain McGurren, who caught visiting keeper Liam Meenan pushing up the field to find the net from 40 metres out.

A couple of minutes later, though, Cathair Dhoire grabbed their second major as centre half-back Ronan Canavan went down the right before fisting across the goalmouth for Eoin O’Kane to palm in.

Omagh points from Harley Patton and Enda Donaghy were cancelled out by O’Kane and Meenan before McGurren had the final say of the half to leave it 2-4 to 1-4.

A free from keeper Meenan opened the second-half scoring but that was as good as it got for Cathair Dhoire. McGurren, substitute Conan Hegarty, Mark Kennedy and Michael McNamee all registered to level matters before McGurren bagged a decisive second goal in the 50th minute.

It was all Omagh at this stage and they closed the game out with further points from Hegarty and Sean McCann.

Scorers

Omagh CBS A McGurren 2-3; C Hegarty 0-2 (1f); H Patton, E Donaghy, M Kennedy, M McNamee & S McCann 0-1 each

Cathair Dhoire E O’Kane 1-1, C McCullagh 1-0, L Meenan 0-2 (2F), S McFadden 0-2