Omagh CBS and St Mark’s, Warrenpoint reach Rannafast Cup semi-finals

Danske Bank Rannfast Cup quarter-finals

Omagh CBS 2-12 St Patricks, Dungannon 1-5

Title favourites Omagh CBS progressed to the last four of the Rannafast Cup as they recovered from conceding an early goal to comfortably get the better of Tyrone rivals St Patrick’s, Dungannon at Garvaghey yesterday.

Dungannon had the ball in the net inside two minutes courtesy of Conn O’Donnell after a great run from Rian Biggs but that was as good as it got for them.

Points from Peter Colton, Peter Garrity and captain Diarmuid Martin had Omagh level before Kieran McDonagh scored a 14th-minute goal.

Martin and McDonagh tagged on further points before wing half-back Eoghan Donnelly grabbed their second goal.

Logan O’Connor and Garrity traded wonderful points with Jonah Feeney also on target for a Dungannon side who trailed 2-7 to 1-3 at the break.

Omagh reeled off the opening four points of the second period through Martin (2), Garrity and Colton to end any thoughts of an Academy comeback.

Joel Kerr and Feeney responded for Dungannon but it only served to put a slightly better look on the scoreboard as a dominant Omagh CBS side concluded the scoring via Cathal Farley.

St Mark’s, Warrenpoint 0-13 St Michael’s, Enniskillen 0-13

(AET, Warrenpoint won 4-3 on penalties)

ST Mark’s goalkeeper Adam Sloan proved to be the hero with two saves in a penalty shoot-out to send his school through to the semi finals at the expense of a gallant St Michael’s side.

This was a gripping contest that flowed one way and then the other, with both sides requiring a converted free at the end of normal time and extra-time to send it to penalties.

St Michael’s had edged the opening period 1-3 to 0-4 with centre half-forward Cohen Murphy grabbing the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

Ronan Prunty had a quality score for Enniskillen on the restart but with a dozen minutes left to play it was level after Paidi Fitzpatrick and Sam Murdock had both registered.

Both sides missed chances as the tension grew before Warrenpoint moved two in front through John Joe O’Hare and a brilliant score from Fitzpatrick.

Enniskillen, though, battled away and after Ben Palmer had pointed, Aodhan Maguire held his nerve to convert a pressure free with the last kick to send it to extra-time.

Scores from O’Hare, Dylan Kelly and Gavin Barry saw Warrenpoint go three in front in the first period, but efforts from Palmer and Jay Largo Ellis reduced it to the minimum at the turnaround.

Palmer then levelled matters before Rian Kennedy looked to have won it for Enniskillen. But this time it was the turn of O’Hare to keep his composure from a free to send the game to penalties.

Dr Cunningham Cup final (camogie)

St Dominic’s, Belfast 4-8 Loreto, Cavan 1-10

ST Dominic’s, Belfast are the first holders of Ulster schools’ camogie’s Dr Cunningham Cup.

Last year, the Belfast school lost out to Assumption, Ballynahinch in the Junior Medallion Shield, a team coached by Dr Cunningham, who sadly died during July.

However, Julie Cunningham was in Tullysaran to hand over the new cup, presented in memory of her husband, to St Dominic’s joint-captains Amy Gault and Aoife Fitzsimmons, both of whom made a valuable contribution to the Falls Road side’s victory.

Although Fitzsimmons opened the scoring with a free, Loreto were the dominant team over the first 20 minutes, helped by a goal from a Freya McKernan free in the 13th minute.

When Annie Crowe pointed in the 23rd minute Loreto had taken a lead of 1-6 to 0-3. But what a turnaround there was before McKernan pointed their next score 13 minutes into the second half.

Goals certainly change games and St Dominic’s bagged four of them in the 20 minutes over the break to emerge in total charge of the game.

There was one before the change of ends, with Amy Gault charging through on a poc-out.

They were still 1-4 to 1-6 behind when the second half began but Cliona McGinley netted within 30 seconds. Goals followed for Erin Stewart and Amelie Annette before Loreto could get a grip on the game again.

The Cavan side battled to the end, but St Dominic’s closed up shop at the back, conceding just four more points from McKernan frees while tagging on a couple at the other end to stay well ahead.