O’Dwyer: Irish AFLW players have decision to make for 2025 season

There is no more AFLW fixturing uncertainty for 2025 after today’s announcement that the AFL has officially pushed the new season start date back to the August 11 resulting in a direct cross-code clash with the All-Ireland Ladies football finals.

This year the finals were staged in the first week of August and it now appears that gone are the days when Irish players could play in the GAA during the AFLW off-season before jetting off 10,000 miles across the other side of the world in time for the start of the Australian season at the end of August.

The 10th season of AFLW will coincide with the penultimate round of the men’s season to accommodate 12 home and away rounds over 12 weeks, followed by the usual four weeks of finals including the Grand Final on November 29, the day before this year’s season-decider which will be the first to be played at night.

The news has huge ramifications for up the three dozen Irish women on the books of AFLW clubs, who will no longer have the luxury of playing in both codes.

Tipperary dual star Orla O’Dwyer, a two-time AFLW premiership winner with the Brisbane Lions, believes Irish players have no option but to choose one code over the other.

“The season is getting longer each year and that’s what we want, to play more games,” O’Dwyer said.

“It depends on the person individually and the club they’re with … but I think as we become more full-time, push will come to shove and (players will have to) decide between the sports for sure.

“There’s been a lot of talk about it the last couple of weeks the Irish players missing that home aspect and playing with their county and what a privilege that can be.

Aimee and Blaithin Mackin have both been able to combine playing Gaelic football with Armagh and Aussie Rules with Melbourne Demons. Picture: AFL Photos

“I think deep down those Irish players do know where they belong and where they came from and this opportunity, we have out here is amazing, to see the professional side of things.”

The Brisbane Lions star who made history when she became the first Irish player to be named on the All-Australian team (All-Star equivalent) in 2022 also believes Irish women need a full AFLW pre-season under their belts starting alongside their Australian counterparts on May 19.

“I think for Irish players, the last couple of years there has been more girls coming over for pre-season and getting that under your belt,” she said.

“I think they’re realising how important it is to get the (hands on the) footy and the relationship building, which can be one of the hardest components when you first come over.”

AFLW boss Emma Moore believes today’s announcement will provide both clubs and players the clarity they need to prepare for the biggest season in the competition’s history next year.

“Work will continue on the fixture for 2025 following the completion of this season and we will have further information to share in the coming months.” Moore explained.