North-west rivals hard to split in Ulster junior decider

County defender Caolan McColgan (left) has been hampered by a hamstring injury but could still feature for St Patrick’s today. Picture: Mark Marlow

AIB Ulster Club JFC final

Craigbane (Derry) v Muff (Donegal) (today, Celtic Park, 1.30pm)

CELTIC Park is almost equidistant for these finalists but their depth of history differs.

Formed in 1989, Naomh Pádraig, Uisce Chaoin is Donegal’s second youngest club behind Letterkenny Gaels.

A talented minor crop six years ago forms the spine of the team that has made the breakthrough this year after two county final defeats.

Craigbane have seven Derry and two Ulster intermediate titles to their name but emigration morphed into transition across a decade.

An underage drive replenished the squad and they have climbed back out of junior.

From their 2011 Ulster final team, Bliain Gormley, Brian Rainey, Jude McLaughlin, Lee and Rory Moore are still key links in the chain.

Without setting the world alight, they navigated the Derry championship before a thick underbelly helped take out the Tyrone, Cavan and Monaghan champions.

In the quarter-final win over Knockbride, their blistering start was matched by a team performance

Trailing by eight points to Drumhowan in the semi-final, Rainey’s goal was a leg up. It took captain Fergal Mortimer to lump over an equaliser to force extra-time before they prevailed after penalties.

They’ve navigated to the Ulster decider without injured defensive duo David Lowry and Naoise Ó Mianáin.

Cahir O’Kane hobbled off against Killeeshil but manager Kevin Moore isn’t ruling him out of the final.

Their opponents aren’t without their own injury problems. Donegal player Caolan McColgan has been bothered with a hamstring injury, though he did come on during last week’s semi-final win over Collegeland.

The other concern is over goal-machine Kevin Lynch, who has yet to feature in Ulster.

Together, that duo have amassed a combined 11-22 across a nine-game championship odyssey for the Muff men.

Lynch was reported as ready ahead of the Collegeland game but wasn’t used. He could well be involved today.

Part of their plan is the deployment of Joseph McCauley as their sweeper. The threat of Lee Moore and Jude McLaughlin could tempt a similar ploy this afternoon.

For the Derry champions, they must ponder the impact of Jonathan Toye, Muff’s heartbeat. He wears number six but a 2-21 tally on their way through the championship tells much more. His early surge dismantled Collegeland as they put their stamp on the game.

Cormac McColgan is another impact man for the Donegal side and his battle with Bliain Gormley or Jude Óg Moore will be another indicator.

If Lynch plays inside, Craigbane need to stop his supply at source, like the Muff side will plan against Moore and McLaughlin.

A Derry team has never won a title at this grade but Craigbane are the best offering yet. A tight derby encounter awaits.