Niamh Murray insists Clann Eireann have more belief than last year

Niamh Murray of Clann Eireann in action against Ciara Brady of Lurgan during the AIB Ulster Club Ladies' SFC final earlier this month in O'Neills Healy Park, Omagh. Picture: Oliver McVeigh

AIB All-Ireland Club Ladies’ SFC semi-final

Clann Eireann (Armagh) v Kilkerrin Clonberne (Galway)

(Sunday, Clann Eireann 2.30pm)

TWELVE months ago, it was all new for Clann Eireann. The Armagh champions had just become Ulster senior champions for the first time and were preparing for a first-ever All-Ireland semi-final.

That happened to be against the most-decorated ladies’ club in the country, Ballymacabry of Waterford.

There was a lot to deal with and, despite having home advantage, they exited the competition, with the performance more than anything being the major disappointment.

It is not as new now for Clann Eireann. They joined an eilite group of three clubs who can say they have successfully defended an Ulster title after victory over Cavan champions Lurgan in the final two weeks ago.

Tomorrow, they face the defending All-Ireland champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne, the Galway champions aiming for four title in a row and a fifth consecutive final appearance.

Clann Eireann full-forward Niamh Murray is relishing the opportunity before them. Not just to take on the champions, but to put in a performance to be proud of, whatever the result, although they have serious designs on the title.

“Last year was a big learning curve for us,’’ she admits.

‘‘We had just won our first Ulster title and then we had less than two weeks to prepare for our first All-Ireland semi-final.

‘‘It was a year of firsts and maybe the nerves got the better of us on the day. I feel that we didn’t show how well we actually can play but sometimes these things happen.

“The loss to Ballymacarbry was a hard pill to swallow but there were so many positive points to take from that game. Even though we weren’t playing our best I really thought that we were staying in the game rightly until the late goal, which proved to be the turning point of the game.

“That game, however, really made us ask more questions of ourselves and this year that has been our driving force. We are hungry for it.

“This year we are more experienced and have a grown even more as a team. An All-Ireland is our main focus and we know what we have to do to make that a reality.”

They only put five points on Ballymacabry last year in the semi-final but have certainly had their scoring boots on this year, averaging three goals and 12 points per game across their four Ulster fixtures accumulating.

Murray has been instrumental in helping her side reach those heights.She top-scored with six points last day out, as six different scorers did the business for Gregory McGonigle’s side.

The manager and Murray’s team-mates will hope she has her shooting boots on again tomorrow. Getting that first point, says Murray, not only settles herself but her team-mates and after their hard work to supply the ball into her, getting a score is the least she can do.

“I think any forward would agree that it really does settle, not only yourself, but the game if you get an early score on the board.

‘‘It’s not only individual play that gets scores, it’s also hard work coming from the defenders right up, so I’m just glad that I can play my part when I’m given the opportunity.

‘‘The great thing about our team is that every player on the pitch has the ability to take their own score. This sets us apart from most.

“Obviously as a full-forward I want to get on the score-sheet and take my chances whenever they present themselves so I hope I can continue that into Sunday’s game.”