Niamh Henderson glad to back up Clann Eireann’s Ulster success

CLANN Eireann captain Niamh Henderson has said making it back-to-back Ulster senior club titles has proven last year’s success was not luck.

The Armagh side defeated Bredagh in the final 12 months ago and went the whole away again, becoming only the fourth team to achieve the back-to-back accomplishment as they defeated Cavan champions Lurgan 2-17 to 2-8 in Sunday’s decider in Omagh.

“We are absolutely delighted to get the win; it’s the ultimate reward at the end of a year to lift the Ulster cup and it reinforces the work-rate, dedication and talent among our squad,” said Henderson who finished with 1-1 to her name, hitting both scores in the opening minutes of the second half, which further extended their lead having lead 0-12 to 1-2 at half-time.

“I knew it would be hard to top winning our first ever Ulster last year but winning it back-to-back reinforces the fact that it wasn’t just a fluke or luck and that we are worthy champions.

“I think having won the Ulster last year gave us a sense of confidence coming into this game, but maybe also a sense of pressure to retain it, but as Kelly Faye our sports psychologist reminded us many times pressure is a privilege. Lifting the cup for a second year was such an honour and something I’ll never forget.

Just as they have done throughout the championship, Gregory McGonigle’s side got off to a great start and were seven points up with barely seven minutes gone and Lurgan were immediately playing catch-up. That start was crucial as the Cavan champions, playing in their very first Ulster final, battle right to the end but their opposition proved just too strong from them on the day.

“Lurgan really put it up to us. We got of to a great start with Niamh Murray hitting some amazing points for play but Lurgan never gave up, they were physical and cut us open at times, so I think it was an exciting final and a good showcase of ladies football,” said Henderson.