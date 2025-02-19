Niall Morgan: Stopping keepers going forward would be a big step backwards

Niall Morgan says tweaking football’s rules to prevent goalkeepers going forward would be a ‘massive step backwards’ and would strip ‘any enjoyment out of playing’ for him.

The reigning All-Star goalkeeper displayed his value as an outfield player to Tyrone yet again last weekend, scoring two points from play against Mayo and taking a shot at goal.

Along with Armagh’s Ethan Rafferty and Monaghan’s Rory Beggan, who scored 0-4 between them elsewhere, they provide their teams with a significant advantage when attacking.

But growing opposition to 12 v 11 overloads could see the Football Review Committee recommend that goalies be restricted to playing much closer to their own goals.

Morgan railed at that idea, pleading with the FRC to ‘let it run’ and not to ‘make judgements off three games in the middle of winter’ where ‘gale force winds’ are at play.

The 2021 All-Ireland winner said that ‘taking away an advantage that the likes of Tyrone, Monaghan and Armagh have on other teams’ would be ‘nearly indicative of saying, “we don’t want those teams to win, so we’ll take away their advantage”’.

“It would not be my role anymore,” said Morgan of potentially being asked to stay on his goal line.

“I genuinely don’t see where you would get any enjoyment out of playing that role.

“At the end of the day, the game has developed so much. It has moved forward and I think making a drastic change like that would just pull it back so much.”

GPA co-chair Morgan, who revealed that his GPS figures have gone through the roof in the games so far this season, said that if teams start pressing the opposition more, goalkeepers will be forced to stay at home anyhow.

“If teams would tackle the way the rules were designed to get them to, to tackle high, I don’t think the ‘keeper would really have the same time or courage to go up,” he said.

“It sort of happened in the second half against Armagh (in Round 2), where they did come out and tackle a little bit more. In the back of my head, I was thinking, ‘If I take the risk and go up the field here, am I going to get back in time?’”

Niall Morgan is put under pressure during Tyrone's Allianz Football League Division One match against Mayo in Castlebar on Sunday Picture: Oliver McVeigh

Morgan also raised the possibility of teams, who are defending a 12 v 11 overload, cancelling out the opposition’s numerical advantage by bringing their own goalkeeper out, making it 12 v 12 though leaving their net unguarded.

“A friend of mine keeps texting me saying, ‘When is the team that’s defending going to push their ‘keeper out?’” said Morgan. “They’d be saying, ‘You’re going to have to go for goal from 60 metres out because we’re going to press you that high’.”

Morgan said talk generally of a ‘12 v 11 rule’ has frustrated him too.

“For starters, it’s not a rule that the ‘keeper has to come up,” he said.

“And it’s also 12 v 12. It’s no different to last year when it was 15 v 15. Now that the teams are leaving three up and three back, now magically a player on the team is disappearing?”

Those arguments may not be enough to win over those who feel that goalkeepers are still having too much of an influence on games.

Morgan’s own GPS stats show just how much he is getting involved in outfield play. Even compared to last year, when he was already an adventurous sweeper ‘keeper, his numbers have spiked.

“Against Cork last year in the Championship, I would have thought that I came out a lot but against Derry (this season) I did three kilometres more in the game and my high-speed running was about four times what it was last year,” revealed the 33-year-old, who has been regularly referenced by Jim Gavin’s FRC in recent months.

“So last year, as Jim Gavin made sure, everybody seen me walking out with the ball, whereas now to get the ball I have to go up as far as halfway and every return is 140 metres basically, never mind what I do when I’m up there. Every kick-out is 20 metres out and 20 metres back. So it does start adding up. Including the warm-up, against Derry, there was over 10k.”

Morgan said playing this way is all he’s ever known, taking on the role of sweeper ‘keeper when he first played adult club football for Edendork at 17. His fear is that others who enjoy the role, and youngsters who aspire to it, will give up if the rules are changed.

“If they stop the goalkeeper from going forward altogether, there’s going to be a number of goalkeepers would walk away,” he predicted.

Morgan said he’d happily leave all of the new rules to bed in, particularly the increased punishment for dissent.

“I just think it’s vital that we ram that home,” he said of respect for match officials.