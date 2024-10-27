Newbridge shocked the football scene as they topple All-Ireland champions Glen from their throne of Derry football

Newbridge get the celebrations underway after beating champions Glen in the Derry SFC final at Celtic Park on Sunday 27th October 2024. Picture Margaret McLaughlin

O’Neills Derry SFC final: Sean O’Leary’s, Newbridge 1-12 Watty Graham’s, Glen (holders) 2-8

A barely believable finish to an incredible final story as Newbridge, who out-Glenned Glen, turned it up to 11. The roars that greeted the long whistle seemed to come from stadium-sized speakers, on and off the pitch. Absolute green and white delight.

Thirty-five years after their 10th triumph in Derry, 33 years after their last senior final appearance, the famous Sean O’Leary’s got their hands back on the John McLaughlin Cup in stunning style.

It looked like Glen would do what they have done so often, either coming back to win or at least force extra time when their full-back Ryan Dougan forced in an equalising goal in the final minute of normal time – but Newbridge would not accept anything less than that trophy.

Corner back Ciaran Brooks was their unlikely hero, clipping over a great point to separate these sides after a thrilling final quarter which included all three of the game’s goals.

Getting their hands on the cup was what Newbridge fully deserved too, having been the better team over the hour-and-a-bit.

It was that bit that made the difference. Rather than fading in added time after Dougan’s gut punch of a goal had brought Glen level with the hour almost up, Newbridge used those couple of minutes to re-write history.

Final whistle celebrations for Newbridge after beating champions Glen in the Derry SFC final at Celtic Park on Sunday 27th October 2024. Picture Margaret McLaughlin (MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN PHOTOGRAPHY )

Mark Doherty, a strong contender for ‘man of the match’, somehow smuggled the ball away from a clutch of Maghera men surrounding him, sending it to Brooks on the right flank.

A man with a number two on his back might have been expected to pass the buck but no guts, no glory. Brooks took full responsibility, swung his right boot, and the ball sailed between the posts.

There was still time for Conor Glass to find Conleth McGuckian, but his effort went wide, and Newbridge had done it.

Cue green and white bedlam on the Celtic Park pitch. With seven sets of brothers in the squad, the celebrations were a fabulous family affair for this close-knit community.

Derry was all that mattered to Newbridge, but in the process they had also dethroned the reigning Ulster and All-Ireland champions, the county kingpins for the last three seasons.

For all the frenzy pouring out from their joyous supporters and players, that final point was a fitting finale from a team that had looked the more composed outfit from the outset.

The Newbridge management of Gary Hetherington and Kevin Brady set them up superbly against a Glen side that looked out of sorts in their change strip of black.

One of the big pre-match questions was who could contain Glen creator Ethan Doherty–Newbridge handed that task to Conleth McGrogan and he did brilliantly, with the occasional help of his cousin Conor McGrogan.

Even the only point the Glen number 15 scored early on looked very questionable, appearing to have gone wide, while his marker McGrogan later got up for a superb long-range point.

Newbridge also pulled the highly unusual move of sending their full-back Killian Burke to pick up his opposite number Dougan, again to good effect, certainly before the break.

The underdogs started well, Sean Young opening the scoring in the first minute, and although the faultless free-taking of Emmett Bradley twice put Glen ahead, otherwise the holders were struggling for scores.

Indeed Newbridge bossed the second quarter, notably corner-forward Oisin Doherty, who scored a second free and a point from play.

They might even have goaled, but Glen goalkeeper Connlan Bradley pushed out Conor Doherty’s lob and Conor Convery dived to block Conor McGrogan’s follow-up shot.

Glen’s frustration began to show, with Jody McDermott, who has shown his eye for goal in big games, shooting weakly at the goalkeeper when sent in on the left, then the Glen keeper came up-field to provide an extra man, but his effort was badly wide.

Malachy O'Rourke has now finished his time as Glen manager and will now focus on his task ahead as Tyrone manager. Picture: Margaret McLaughlin

Trailing 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time, the Maghera men’s manager Malachy O’Rourke took action, sending on Johnny McGuckian for Cathal Mulholland, but despite some passivity from Newbridge, sitting back, the favourites still trailed. The third quarter was nip and tuck, two scores apiece leaving still two points in it, 0-9 to 0-7 – and then Glen struck.

Glass, distinctive in his orange boots, used his black gloves to dispossess Callum McGrogan on a dangerous run forward. Within seconds the ball sped back up the field, via Jody McDermott and Eunan Mulholland, to Conleth McGuckian, who sent it low to the net at the far post.

That appeared to be one of those pivotal, match-winning moments, especially when Glass converted a ‘45′ earned after another goal-bound McGuckian shot was blocked out Conleth McGrogan.

With Jack Doherty influential on his first appearance since the All-Ireland semi-final, Glen were surely on the march to another final victory, set to join the four-in-a-row club in Derry.

Instead Newbridge responded in champion style. Captain Conor McAteer led by example, embarking on a mazy run before lofting the ball across, and Shane McGrogan turned it into the net.

Two more points followed, from Mark Doherty and McAteer, after another great run.

1-11 to 1-8.

When a Glass shot was half-blocked, then cleared by the Newbridge keeper, that seemed that.

Yet Glen never give up. A high ball in ended up in the net via Dougan.

A lesser side would have caved in. However, Newbridge showed all the character of their famed sides of the past to seal a never-to-be-forgotten victory.

Newbridge: J Gribbin; C Brooks (0-1), K Burke, M McGrogan; M Doherty (0-1), P McMullan (0-1), Conor McGrogan; C Doherty, Conleth McGrogan (0-1); S Young (0-2), Callum McGrogan, C McAteer (capt.) (0-1); O McGlone (0-1), S McGrogan (1-0), O Doherty (0-4, 0-3 frees).

Substitutes: A McGlone for O McGlone (61).

Glen: C Bradley; M Warnock, R Dougan (1-0), C Carville (capt.); T Flanagan (0-2), D McDermott, J McDermott; C Glass (0-1 ‘45′), E Bradley (0-3 frees); C Convery, E Mulholland, C Mulholland; C McGuckian (1-0), D Tallon (0-1 free), E Doherty (0-1).

Substitutes: J McGuckian for C Mulholland (h-t); J Doherty for Convery (39); S O’Hara for Tallon (56).

Referee: Martin McErlane (Ballinderry).