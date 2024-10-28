Newbridge manager Hetherington keen to highlight character players following Derry final win over Glen

Newbridge match-winner Ciaran Brooks with joint manager Gary Hetherington after the Derry SFC final win over Glen at Celtic Park on Sunday Picture: Margaret McLaughlin

Newbridge joint manager Gary Hetherington was keen to shift all the praise onto his players for the character they showed in regaining the lead and eventually seeing off four in-a-row chasing Glen in Sunday’s Derry final win at Celtic Park.

The Sean O’Leary’s held a three-point lead over the All-Ireland champions at one stage in the second half, but a Glen goal and then further points saw the favourites open up a two-point advantage and look on course for a fourth consecutive title.

However, Heatherington, who manages the team with former Antrim footballer Kevin Brady, knew there was still some fight left in his team and a Shane McGrogan goal helped set up a grandstand finish, which saw corner-back Ciaran Brooks become the unlikely hero with his winning point.

The joint manager was quick to highlight the character of his players in the wake of the extraordinary win.

“That’s nothing to do with me, that’s the boys. You either have it in you or you don’t’,” Hetherington said afterwards.

“It’s an amazing group of players. It’s not about me or Kevin Brady. Them boys put the work in and I’m just delighted for them. I haven’t been in management too long but this is an amazing group to work with.”

The approach of matchwinner Brooks typified the Newbridge spirit. His refusal to allow setbacks during the season, and during the game, ultimately laid the basis for the club’s championship win.

Although, he was still an unlikely man to have on the end of the game’s decisive score, according to his manager.

“We do tell him to get up there, but sometimes it not for scoring purposes,” Hetherington said.

“He’s a cracking lad. He had the disappointment of not starting the Bellaghy game but he put his shoulder to the wheel. Luckily, he got a start today and he lasted the full 60 and he was the one that put over the winner.

Another player vital to the club’s success was not on the pitch on Sunday, but kicked every ball on the sideline and was an indispensable support to the management team. Paudi McGrogan missed out on the match due to injury, but Hetherington was in no doubt as to his contribution to this season success.

“I feel so sorry for Paudi (McGrogan). And he was in a car accident during the week. Paudi’s an immense man for what he has done for me and Kevin since we landed. I can’t thank him enough.”

Newbridge players celebrate in the dressing room after their Derry SFC final win over Glen on Sunday Picture: Margaret McLaughlin

A long overdue county success has opened a new world of possibilities for this Newbridge team, starting with an Ulster Club SFC quarter-final against Armagh champions Clann Eireann in less than a fortnight.

Having dethroned the All-Ireland champions, their manager feels they are more than capable of representing their county on the provincial stage

“For me never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be managing a side in an Ulster campaign. It’ll be an honour and privilege to come up here and represent Derry,” he said.

“It’s special to beat Glen, but every good run comes to an end. Glen have been immense in Derry for the last half six or seven years. They have brought Derry football on a lot more than anybody else and that’s a fact.

“Now there’s a target on our back but look we’ll enjoy the next few days and see how we get on.

“There’s always pressure because you want to win. There was serious pressure on us to win the semi-final because of what happened a year before. People say you have a free hit because it’s Glen but you still have to go and win the game.”