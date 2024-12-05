Moville CC win Inisowen derby to capture Irish News Cup

Danske Bank Irish News Cup final

Moville CC 4-11 Scoil Mhuire Buncrana 3-4

MOVILLE Community College took control during the opening half of this first-ever Inisowen derby final in the Dankse Bank Irish News Cup to run out comfortable winners in Páirc na Carraige.

While Scoil Mhuire depended a lot on midfielder Oisín O’Brien getting forward to keep the scoreboard turning, Moville had a greater spread of scorers and were able to respond immediately when Tiarnán McGonagle goaled for Scoil Mhuire in the first attack.

Oisín O’Hare hit back with the first two of his eight points, and although Oisín O’Brien pointed for Buncrana, a long ball from Senan Doyle aimed at a point dropped short and into the net. From then until the finish, Moville led.

They went further ahead when Oisín O’Hare’s shot was well saved by Lorcán McCarron, but Jack Allen followed up to hit the net and a short time later Jake Laird also scored a goal for Moville to lead by 3-5 to1-3 at the break.

Scoil Mhuire fought hard to get back during the second half with two goals from Oisín O’Brien, the first directly from a free, but O’Hare kept racking up the points from play and frees before the other Moville midfielder, Mark Faulkner, put the game beyond Buncrana with a fourth goal.

Faulkner, O’Hare, Cian Doherty, Killian Lynch and Mark McColan shone for the winners with Oisín O’Brien and Tiarnán working hard to keep Buncrana afloat.

Moville O O’Hare 0-8; M Faulkner 1-1; J Allen, S Doyle & J Laird 1-0 each; K Lynch & R Doherty 0-1 each

Scoil Mhuire O O’Brien 2-2; T McGonagle 1-0; A McLaughlin & D Friel 0-1 each