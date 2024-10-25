Mickey Graham officially on board with Galway as Pádraic Joyce extends reign as manager

Mickey Graham stepped down as Leitrim manager a fortnight ago having been appointed in August. Picture: Seamus Loughran.

Mickey Graham has stepped down as manager Picture: Seamus Loughran.

Mickey Graham has been formally announced as a backroom team member with Pádraic Joyce’s Galway.

The Galway County Board confirmed the move on Thursday night, with Joyce’s contract extended until the end of 2026 off the back of a Connacht title and a run to the All-Ireland final.

The move had been touted last week, stirring up controversy due to Graham’s prior appointment as manager of the Leitrim footballers.

The Division Three outfit ratified the former Mullinalaghta number one back in August, replacing Mayo’s Andy Moran at the helm - who has joined the new Monaghan coaching set-up.

Graham was also a coach with Leitrim under Moran in 2024, but made the decision to stand down two weeks ago having failed to oversee a single match in charge during a short lived tenure.

Galway chairman Paul Bellew sought to ease tensions in a print interview, stating:

“As a county chairperson or a management committee. We know how it will be interpreted.

“Mickey’s availability had nothing to do with the coaching vacancy in Galway.”

Leitrim legend Emlyn Mulligan was among those to criticise the former Breffni player, venting his frustrations on X:

“Huge set back but good riddance to him. Our players deserve better”.

Galway begin their Connacht campaign in New York next year, with Leitrim meeting the winners of Mayo and Sligo in the opposite side of the draw.