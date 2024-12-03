Michael McSorley goal sets St Patrick’s, Armagh up for table-topping win in MacRory Cup

Alan O'Neill, coach of St Patrick's, Armagh, who have topped Section A of the MacRory Cup

Danske Bank MacRory Cup Section A, round five

St Patrick’s, Armagh 2-7 Southwest Donegal 1-9

A GOAL late in the first half from Michael McSorley turned this game on its head as St Patrick’s, Armagh ensured top spot in Section A.

Armagh had been playing second fiddle at the time but a swift counter in the 28th minute resulted in that green flag for McSorley to leave it 0-5 to 1-1 at the break.

Prior to that, Southwest were on top, with full-forward Danny Brown landing a trio of points and keeper Padraig McBride and Shane Callaghan also on target.

It took some time for the Donegal lads to recover as they failed to trouble the scorers in the third quarter. Armagh, on the other hand, had brilliant points from distance from half-back duo Ryan McGahan and Aodhan McGrane, with McSorley and Cathaoir Hughes finding the range too.

A mistake by ’keeper McBride gifted Caomh Agnew a goal and when the same player tagged on a point it was 2-5 without reply from the winners.

At that stage, though, Southwest Donegal lifted their game to roar back into contention. A Brown free ended their barren spell and that was quickly followed by a point from play from the same player as well as one from Callaghan.

With 10 minutes to go, centre half-back Jordi Gribben drilled a shot over the bar and moments later midfielder Darragh Hennigan first-timed the ball to the net to leave it level pegging, 2-6 to 1-9.

The Donegal lads were now the side with all the momentum but it was McSorley who held his nerve with a tricky long-range free on the left to win the game.

In the last attack, Southwest won a free and knowing that they needed a goal to finish top, Callaghan went for it but his well-struck shot was deflected onto the bar.

St Patrick’s M McSorley 1-3 (0-2f); C Agnew 1-1; R McGahan, A McGrane

& C Hughes 0-1 each

Southwest D Brown 0-5 (0-3f); D Hennigan 1-0; S Callaghan 0-2 (0-1f);

P McBride (f) & J Gribben 0-1 each