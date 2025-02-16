Mayo v Tyrone: Match details, Throw-in time and how to watch as Red Hands travel west in 2021 All-Ireland rematch

MALACHY O’Rourke and Tyrone have had an up-and-down start to life together with two Ulster derbies back-to-back against Derry and Armagh, with the Oak Leafers posing no real threat to the Red Hands.

Armagh however, put on a clinic of scoring for the new O’Neill county boss and left them travelling back down the Moy Road with plenty to work on.

The 2021 All-Ireland champions will still feel confident that they will be able to get back on track against Mayo, with Ulster champion Errigal Ciarán squad members, including the two Canavan brothers, set to join up again with the squad having had a break after their club season exploits.

Mayo v Tyrone live: Red Hands look to get their season back on track against wounded Mayo

Brothers Darragh and Ruairí were both taken to hospital with concussion following their All-Ireland club final defeat to Dublin club Cuala and the end date for their hiatus, according to the player welfare protocol, was February 3.

In an interview with The Irish News, assistant manager Colm McCullagh said that if they were going to play, it would be limited time they would have on the pitch.

Mayo, who sit bottom of the Division One table, know that all is not lost in this stacked League division, with just two points separating them and second-placed Donegal, so Kevin McStay will hope that they can make the most of every game and keep themselves among the country’s elite.

After a closely-fought opener against Dublin in Croke Park ended in defeat for the Westerners, Galway came to Castlebar and ran away with the victory in the end after a great scoring display from Shane Walsh, Fiontán Ó Curraoin and Co.

Former Young Footballer of The Year Diarmuid O’Connor injured his shoulder after coming on as a second-half substitute against the Tribesmen in McHale Park, later being taken to hospital for further treatment so they will be without the forward against Tyrone.

When and where is the Mayo v Tyrone National Football League game?

Mayo host Tyrone at MacHale Park in Castlebar in the Allianz National Football League on Sunday, February 16.

Throw-in is scheduled for 1.45pm.

Where can I watch Mayo v Tyrone in the Allianz Football League?

TG4 will broadcast the Mayo v Tyrone game as part of a double-header along with Donegal v Armagh.

The Irish News will also be providing live updates from the game online.