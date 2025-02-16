Mayo v Tyrone live: Red Hands look to get their season back on track against wounded Mayo

Michael McKiernan and his Tyrone teammates will be out for blood against Mayo after being outclassed by Armagh last time out. PICTURE: OLIVER MCVEIGH

TYRONE fans travel down to MacHale Park today for their third Allianz National Football League match against Mayo with the hope that their blip against Armagh was just that.

They will be boosted by the return of players like Peter Harte and Joe Oguz as Errigal Ciarán’s players return to the county panel after a break following the Ballygawley side’s All-Ireland club championship run.

Tyrone missed the influence of the names above last time out when they lost by eight points to All-Ireland champions Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

What to know:

Malachy O’Rourke, two games into his stint as Red Hands boss, will be grateful to have his squad back to nearly full strength but they still await the return of the two sons of county legend Peter Canavan (Ruairi and Darragh) who are still recovering from concussions sustained against Cuala in the All-Ireland final.

They couldn’t ask for a better league opponent to ease their Errigal players back into the fold as Mayo are a broken side, having been dismantled by Galway at home in their last game and losing Stephen Coen and Diarmuid O’Connor to suspension and injury respectively.

Kevin McStay’s Westerners are eager to get off the starting blocks in an attempt to save themselves from total collapse and relegation, which week-by-week becomes more and more likely.

Follow the live blog below.