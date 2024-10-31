Mark Bradley returns to Tyrone squad under Malachy O’Rourke after three years out

Mark Bradley is set to return to the Tyrone senior football panel after three-year absence. Picture: Oliver McVeigh

Mark Bradley is back in the Tyrone squad after a three-year absence, a massive boost to the early efforts of new manager Malachy O’Rourke to build a team capable to taking the Red Hand county back to the top.

The talented attacker stepped away from the set-up following Tyrone’s fourth All-Ireland triumph in 2021, but has continued to perform at a high level for his club Killyclogher.

O’Rourke has made it clear he wants all the best players in the county to be involved in 2025, and the recruitment of 30-year-old Bradley, an All-Ireland U21 winner in 2015, is a positive first step.

The first indications of Bradley’s possible return came two weeks ago when he represented Ulster in the revived inter-provincial series, showing that he has lost none of his pace, skill and class as he helped the northern province win the series, which was staged at Croke Park to showcase and trial the proposed new playing rules devised by Jim Gavin’s Football Review Committee.

Trillick's Richie Donnelly is set to return to the Tyrone panel under new manager Malachy O'Rourke. PICTURE: Oliver McVeigh

A number of other players who stepped away from the squad in recent seasons are understood to be in line for a return, including Trillick pair Rory Brennan and Richie Donnelly.

O’Rourke is also encouraged by the fact that no intentions of retirement have been voiced to date, leaving him with a full complement of players from last year.

Having taken over from Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher, who landed the Sam Maguire Cup in their season in charge, the new boss is now free to devote all his energies to the Tyrone job, following the defeat of All-Ireland champions Glen to Newbridge in the Derry SFC final last Sunday