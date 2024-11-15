Magherafelt and Donaghmoyne clash in opening Paul McGirr quarter-final in Dromore



THE first quarter-final of the 2024 MFC Sports Paul McGirr Ulster Club U16 Championship takes place on Sunday (1pm) in Gardrum Park, with Magherafelt facing Donaghmoyne.

In the long and decorated history of O’Donovan Rossa, 2024 will stand out as perhaps their most successful ever at underage level after the completion of back-to-back U16 and U18 county titles for the first time.

Heady times for the Derry champions and they wont rest on their laurels when they begin their Ulster journey seeking what would be a first-ever Ulster double at these levels. Standing in their way will be Monaghan champions Donaghmoyne.

The Rossa boys were hugely impressive on their way to the Derry title and despite losing the talented Callum Leacock, who has just been signed up to play professional soccer with West Ham, their team is littered with talent from back to front.

A dominant display in the Derry county final, when they defeated Banagher 7-13 to 1-6, was just one of a number of awesome displays this season and for many they go into this year’s tournaments as favourites to take home the much coveted Cuchaillan trophy, particularly as this group have won everything through the age groups including the All-Ireland Feile title last year.

Captain Kian Maynes leads the team from full-forward and he is very much the playmaker. Daultagh Donnelly, Tony O’Hagan, Emmett Spiers and Tiernan McGlone do the damage on the scoreboard.

Kevin Purvis who heads up the Magherafelt management team says his team wont be underestimating the task ahead of them on Sunday

“As a team, we are thrilled to be in Dromore representing Derry in such a prestigious tournament as the Paul McGirr.

“With the age group change in Derry this year, we have benefited greatly from keeping the same group together for two successive seasons and have gone on to enjoy quite a bit of success together, winning back to back Derry Championships.

“It’s now a great chance to test ourselves against fresh challenges and the best teams in Ulster at this level.

“Donaghmoyne themselves have won league and championships at U14 and U16 level in Monaghan this year, so we know we are in for a real tough test on Sunday but we can’t wait to get going.”

While Monaghan teams haven’t the best record in the Paul McGirr, there is something about this Donaghmoyne team and their club that tells us that 2024 could be a different story.

Having won the double at both U14 and U16 level, things are certainly looking up for the south Monaghan club, who for too long depended on their ladies teams to bring success.

They defeated Aughnamullen 0-10 to 0-6 in a tight Monaghan final in early September and they will have taken the two months in between to focus on what would be an historic Ulster title for the club.

Joe Callan and Robbie Duffy are two powerhouses in the half-back line and their forays forward are something Magherafelt will have to watch for.

Their diminutive captain Sean Meegan leads by example with a tremendous workrate around the middle third, along with midfielders James Ennis and Cian Connolly, Robbie Duffy and Ross Lennon will be leading the charge up front.

Colm Flanagan, Davey Lennon and Niall Gilmartin take charge of the Monaghan champions.

Whilst Magherafelt will go in as favourites, the fighting spirit that Monaghan clubs are known for will mean Donaghmoyne will not be lacking as both teams seek to be the first name in the semi-final hat.