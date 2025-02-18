Losing the head: Why Armagh and Donegal, Aidan Forker and Michael Murphy, have not seen the last of each other yet

Armagh captain Aidan Forker quickly got reacquainted with Michael Murphy upon the Donegal stalwart's return to the inter-county scene in Ballybofey on Sunday. Picture by Margaret McLaughlin

WHAT’S in a picture, eh?

Okay, a fair bit in this case - and it is one that neither Armagh or Aidan Forker will want to see again after a weekend of dramatic comebacks, and the return of one of the game’s most iconic figures, was upstaged by a moment of madness.

There’s no need to go back over the blow-by-blow detail of an unsightly incident that ended with the Orchard captain planting his head into Michael Murphy’s chest; the exasperated expression on the face of Sean Hurson as he ordered Forker off probably summing up the reaction of most observers. Why?

Forker will have asked himself that question a few times since Sunday. For a start, Armagh had just built a bit of momentum after a wretched final 20 minutes of the first half, Andrew Murnin’s brilliant effort from outside the arc seconds earlier closing the gap to two.

Also, it’s the middle of February – not the middle of summer. A Championship-worthy crowd of over 13,000 might have packed into Pairc MacCumhaill, but there had been no needle, no shenanigans up until that point.

For Forker and Murphy, though, this was not their first rodeo – Sunday, instead, the latest flashpoint in a personal duel stretching back across the last decade as their respective counties jockeyed for position.

Leaders of the pack - the mood-setters, the intensity-bringers – magnetic forces have tended to pull them together, their on-field enmity indicative of a rivalry that always possesses the potential to bubble over.

Provincial pride is one thing but, as Dublin and Mayo and Tyrone and Kerry have proved, county borders are not required when one has what the other wants.

When the Orchard previously rose to power, they became Donegal’s bête noire; in eight Championship matches between 1999-2006, the Tir Chonaill failed to register a single win, the Armagh machine simply too strong, and too smart, for a talented but temperamental Donegal side.

The high-water mark, however, came at the turn of the next decade - far from the bright lights of Croke Park or Ulster final day in Clones. Armagh were a faded force by then, certainly in comparison to their peak years, yet sent Donegal packing from Crossmaglen with nine points to spare.

That All-Ireland qualifier defeat marked the end of John Joe Doherty’s reign, and heralded the start of the first Jim McGuinness era that would revolutionise the county’s footballing fortunes.

Tyrone might have been McGuinness’s benchmark but, part of the panels left crestfallen by defeat after defeat to Armagh, he set about following the structured template that had been Donegal’s downfall.

“Our biggest issue was we came up against a very good Armagh team that, tactically and physically, was way ahead of us,” said former Tir Chonaill forward Brendan Devenney.

“We still managed to come close to them a few times but because they played to a system, they always had the upper hand.

“Jim McGuinness learned that and he turned it on its head – he made Donegal an Armagh, to a point. Nobody wanted to play Donegal then, they were horrible, and that’s what Armagh were, whereas we were just this free-flowing team that went out, a bit gullible, and tried to beat this machine.”

Murphy was soon part of the furniture as Donegal emerged from relative obscurity to become shock Ulster champions, then All-Ireland kingpins, all within what felt like the blink of an eye.

Now it was Armagh’s turn to watch from the wings.

The touch paper was lit temporarily as a 69th-minute winning point from Patrick McBrearty edged McGuinness’s men into the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final after a hot-tempered clash, and Donegal’s domination continued even in McGuinness’s absence, sweeping Armagh aside in 2015 before Forker and Murphy locked horns again during the 2020 ‘Covid Championship’ at Kingspan Breffni.

Another image from that day provided a snapshot of the animus that existed - Murphy grounded, having been turned over while Forker let out a full-blooded roar from close quarters.

Referee David Coldrick restores order during the 2020 Ulster Championship meeting between Donegal and Armagh. Picture by Margaret McLaughlin.

Pictures, of course, only ever record a moment in time; the pair had been hopping off each other from the first bell in Cavan that day, the early fire extinguished in impressive fashion as the Tir Chonaill romped into a 1-12 to 0-3 lead at half-time on the way to a surprisingly straightforward victory for Declan Bonner’s men.

But then, in 2022, the arm wrestle started to tilt the other direction. Knowing an Ulster Championship clash lay around the corner weeks later, a niggly, needly League clash beneath a blazing sun in Letterkenny – culminating in a series of late skirmishes - laid the foundations for what was to come.

And while Bonner’s men won the provincial battle, Armagh won the war, sending Donegal packing in an All-Ireland qualifier in Clones. The scales no longer knew which way to tip, Derry’s shock demise last summer paving the way for these familiar foes to emerge as Ulster’s prominent forces.

And here they stand; the pain of last year’s Ulster final penalty shoot-out defeat to the Tir Chonaill helping propel Kieran McGeeney’s men to the game’s greatest prize, new life breathed into a rivalry that seldom needs encouragement, the return of a man so emblematic of past glories adding further grist to the mill.

Sunday’s scenes will fade and form another part of the tapestry in time, because there are more chapters yet to be written. Armagh and Donegal, Aidan Forker and Michael Murphy, have not seen the last of each other yet.