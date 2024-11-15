Long lay-off could count against Newtownbutler as they face Burren in Paul McGirr preliminary round

Burren and Newtownbutler are first in the action in Dromore

THE 2024 MFC Sports Paul McGirr Ulster U16 Championship gets under way slightly earlier than planned at Gardrum Park, Dromore on Saturday with the preliminary-round clash between Fermanagh champions Newtownbutler and Down champions Burren (12pm).

Neither team are strangers to the tournament and their supporters will be well familiar with the surroundings at the magnificent venue in Dromore.

Newtownbutler came through a toughly contested Fermanagh championship back in early August but kept their best performance for the final, where they defeated Kinawley, rattling in an impressive 5-15.

Instrumental in that victory was their captain and midfield maestro Conor Casey, a driving force who knows where the posts are.

Ryan Casey and Dara Leonard anchor a back-line who will have to be on their toes to limit an effective Burren attacking unit. The high-fielding Ryan Crudden at half-forward provides an aerial threat, with centre-forward Jack Crudden along with Adan McCaffrey and Conor King all known for their scoring exploits.

With expectations low outside their own camp, the Newtownbutler management team of Eoghan Casey, Mark Caughey and former Fermanagh star Barry King are understandably proud of how their team progressed this year.

King commented: “Newtownbutler First Fermanaghs are delighted to represent Fermanagh in the prestigious Paul McGirr Tournament. Having competed previously in 2018 and 2019, we know that our players will relish the opportunity to compete against the best teams in Ulster. We were something of a surprise package in the Fermanagh U16 championship, having finished third in the league competition behind neighboring clubs Teemore and Kinawley.

“During the latter stages of the championship in July, we produced strong performances, dispatching favourites Teemore before defeating Kinawley in the final.

“We are a relatively young team at this level, but will arrive in Dromore with strong ambition and determination to build on our championship form during the summer.”

Burren are one of the traditional powerhouses of Ulster football so the occasion will not daunt this new generation.

The Mourne men will be entering the tournament looking to be the first team to secure a third Paul McGirr trophy, having previously won it in 2014 and 2019.

Current Down senior stars like Liam Kerr and Odhran Murdock were among the men that lifted the trophy on those occasions so the 2024 version will not be lacking in motivation as they seek to add their name to the history books. Goalkeeper Jack McLoughlin has been in terrific form this season, while Ben Murphy, Daire Traynor and Keegan Woods spearhead a disciplined and tenacious defensive line.

Joe McGovern and Dylan Kelly will be given the task of keeping tabs on Casey, while their half-forward line of team captain Paidi Fitzpatrick, Luke Cunningham and Michael Trainor will be hoping to keep the scoreboard ticking.

With players featuring on both the Abbey CBS and St Marks, Warrenpoint teams who meet each other in the Rannafast semi-final, this Burren squad certainly have the tools to go far this year.

Manager and former Down All-Ireland winner Brendan McKernan knows his team are already well tested this year.

“Burren GAA are really looking forward to participating in the Paul McGirr Ulster U16 championship again.

“We came through a tough Down championship, beating Carryduff in the final, and are looking forward to testing ourselves against the best teams in Ulster.

“Newtownbutler are Fermanagh champions who we play in the preliminary round and it will be great for the players to play against lads that they know very little about unless through their schools.’’

The long lay-off since their championship exploits in early August may count against the Erne lads and Burren’s propensity for scoring goals, could well see them over the line and set up a mouth-watering quarter-final with holders and Armagh neighbours Dromintee.