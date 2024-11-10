Live: Updates from the two Ulster club quarter finals today as Cargin play Errigal Ciarán and Newbridge take on Clann Eireann

Newbridge get the celebrations underway after beating champions Glen in the Derry SFC final at Celtic Park on Sunday 27th October 2024. Picture Margaret McLaughlin

The Ulster Club Senior Football Championship is in full swing as the quarter-finals get underway.

Last night, Down champions Kilcoo shaded a thrilling encounter with Cavan champions Crosserlough to become the first team to make the final four this year.

After today’s games, one of the semi-final match-ups will be made as the winning teams from today’s games play each other.

First up, Antrim champions Cargin will play Tyrone’s Errigal Ciarán after the Red Hand champions defeated St Eunan’s of Donegal in the first round.

Then, at 4pm, Derry’s Newbridge will try and keep their dream campaign rolling as they welcome Armagh victors Clann Eireann to Celtic Park.

There was to be a third game today between Fermanagh’s Erne Gaels and Scotstown, Monaghan’s premier side, however, due to the death of Mark Lyons, Erne captain Ryan’s brother, the game has been rescheduled.