Football

LIVE: Updates from Clontibret v Scotstown, Glen v Newbridge and Erne Gaels v Enniskillen Gaels

The last of the senior Ulster county finals take place today as Monaghan, Derry and Fermanagh decide their champions

By Liam Grimley

THIS weekend sees the final senior championship finals in Ulster take place, with three football titles up for grabs.

Firstly, Clontibret take on Scotstown at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones as they look to get their first Monaghan title since 2019, where they beat their opponents today.

All-Ireland club champions Glen take on Newbridge as they go for their fourth Derry title in a row at Healy Park this afternoon.

Finally, the Fermanagh SFC final can finally take place after last week’s cancellation due to Storm Ashley.