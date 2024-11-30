Live updates as GAA’s Special Congress votes on new football rules

Referee Barry Tiernan signals for a two point score during the interprovincial series at Croke Park, where the GAA put its new rules for Gaelic football into play

The GAA’s Special Congress meets today to vote on proposed new football rules which, if implemented, will become effective from the 2025 Allianz Football League.

Andy Watters is in Croke Park to provide live updates of each motion and which rules have been passed. Read his rundown on what delegates will be voting for here.

Headed-up by former Dublin manager Jim Gavin, the Football Review Committee conducted a forensic and thorough investigation of the laws of the game, consulted with stakeholders, played trials and invited the public to have their say before they tabled a list of measures they feel will clean up the sport and make it a more interesting spectacle.

If passed by delegates the recommendations will enter the rule book for the start of the 2025 National League and will be trialled in a competitive environment and then be used in the Championship before another review at the end of the season.

Follow live updates in our blog below.