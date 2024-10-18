As it happened: GAA inter-provincial series kicks off in Croke Park as new rules tested at GAA HQ

(L-R) Fermanagh and Ulster manager Kieran Donnelly, Waterford manager and Munster selector Paul Shankey, Former Westmeath manager and current Leinster manager Dessie Dolan and Galway and Connacht manager Padraic Joyce ahead of this weekend's Allianz Inter-provincial trial of the FRC enhancements

UNDER the lights at Croke Park, fans and players across the country await the start of what could be the dawn of a new age of Gaelic football.

Leinster took on Connacht in the first GAA inter-provincial championship semi-final of this year’s competition, with Munster v Ulster set to get underway at 8pm.

Connacht proved too much for Leinster ass they marched to a 4-21 to 1-11 victory.

Under the new rules, that means Connacht scored 37 points and Leinster managed 15.

Ulster managed to get over the tough challenge that Munster posed but their patient scoring and the monster impact of Niall Morgan in goal proved vital for his side as he secured the man of the match.

The match ended with Ulster scoring 23 points and Munster getting two goals and 11 points, giving them a total of 19 points.

Connacht now onto the Interprovincial final, where they will face Ulster tomorrow evening at 7.30pm back at Croke Park.

If the are voted to go through in November’s special congress then the new rules could be integrated as soon as the Allianz Leagues next year.