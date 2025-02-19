Kenny Archer: Like the GDR, GAA must balance socialism and capitalism

Jarlath Burns began his three-year term as GAA president at the 2024 Annual Congress in Newry. Picture by Sportsfile

I’m currently reading a brilliant history of East Germany, ‘Beyond The Wall’ by Katja Hoyer.

It would be unfair to compare the GAA and the GDR (Germany Democratic Republic) too closely – unfair to the Association, to be clear – but there are some similarities.

Ironically, the biggest difference comes with the G, Gaelic rather than German. Apart from the Berlin Wall, the GDR was arguably best known on the world stage as an Athletic Association, punching well above its weight (partly by illegal doping methods) at Olympic Games and Athletics World Championships.

The GAA can certainly lay claim to the terms Democratic and Republic, even if some may still say there’s a stale, male whiff of a politburo about its Central Council.

In reality, some of the GAA’s problems stem from a lack of central power. The Association as a whole might like to do away with the provincial football championships, but opposition in Ulster in particular, and Connacht to some extent, means that that aim has not been achieved.

Equally, in terms of economic policy, the GAA would like to curtail the increasing spending on county teams, often beyond the means of some counties, but there are always ‘black market’ ways and means to circumvent any official diktats.

GAA President Jarlath Burns is definitely no Walter Ulbricht or Erich Honecker, the two men who ran the GDR for its lifespan of 41 years.

For those of us in ‘the West’ who grew up with the existence of East Germany, our impression of that small state was largely negative.

We knew about the wall, built suddenly in 1961 to cement the split in the former capital of Germany. We saw footage of people shot dead while trying to escape from East Berlin into West Berlin, which was under the jurisdiction of West Germany, the Federal Republic of Germany.

We learnt about the consequences of steroids on famous female athletes, and about the malign influence of ‘the Stasi’, the state secret police, snooping into the lives of so many in East Germany.

Hoyer does not sweep any of those, or other problems, under the carpet, but she does provide a fascinating corrective, showing that there were many positives to life in the GDR too.

Some of the GDR’s ethos of equality, improvement, and collective responsibility and reward are echoed within the GAA – but the latter could still learn some lessons from East Germany.

West German secretary of state Wolfgang Schaeuble, left, his East German counterpart Guenther Krause, right, and East German prime minister Lothar de Maizire, centre, symbolically holding hands following the signing of the German unification treaty in East Berlin on August 3 1990 (Hansjoerg Krauss/AP) (Hansjoerg Krauss/AP)

The sugar before the salt, though.

Like the GDR, the GAA does not get enough praise for all that it does for its own.

The percentage of GAA income – 82 per cent – re-invested in the Association is remarkable, such funding going to clubs, schools, counties, and provinces.

€18.3 million was distributed to county boards, €15.2m invested in coaching and games development, €15m went on match day and competition costs, €10.5m was invested in capital grants for county and club developments, €9.3m was invested in player welfare, and €6m went to club supports and sister associations.

The infrastructure constructed by the membership of the GAA, often boosted by central funds, is absolutely astonishing. The sense of pulling together, working hard for the common good, is unmatched by any sporting organisation in the world.

Yet, like the GDR tried to do, the GAA absolutely has to balance the aims of socialism with the realities of living in a capitalist world.

The GAA does not, and cannot, exist in an idealistic bubble, just as the GDR was not sealed off from the outside world by the inner German border and the Berlin Wall.

Leipzig street art (Alamy Stock Photo)

The GAA may be a not-for-profit organisation, but it still has to generate income, which entails seeking sponsorship and, at times, raising ticket prices.

Yet sometimes there’s more to be gained by taking in no money, or less than the market rate. The GDR subsidised rent, food, consumer goods, holidays, etc for its citizens, which helped them adjust and adapt to life there.

The GAA should realise that allowing free admission to under-16s, wherever possible, is an investment for its own future, while cheaper tickets for pensioners is a reward for those who have contributed so much to its past and present.

As much as it values its rich history, the Association is constantly looking forward: the workshops for delegates to the GAA’s Annual Congress at the Abbey Hotel in Donegal town this Friday night sound like those of a GDR state planning committee, in a good way: Finance, Demographics, Sustainability, and Volunteering.

The GDR was better than the FRG in how it helped the working class and women. The percentages in East Germany of both receiving university education and getting into good jobs was far higher than in its neighbour to the west.

The GAA has to be wary of becoming too middle class – and I say that as someone who has moved into that category from a working class background.

Aspiration and social mobility are admirable, indeed opportunity for all should be guaranteed, but the danger is that those who have moved up can pull up the proverbial drawbridge behind themselves, leaving others abandoned.

Children pictured at the GAA's first Go Games blitzes in Croke Park in 2014.

The tales of rising costs for GAA membership and participation may still largely be limited to Dublin and greater Belfast, but no children should be priced out of playing Gaelic games, or else they will go elsewhere to satisfy their sporting needs.

In one sense, the GAA is even worse than West Germany was for decades when it comes to elevating women.

Technically the GAA does not oversee the female codes, but of course integration with the Camogie Association and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association is moving forward.

As part of that process, the Presidents of both those Associations will address the GAA’s Annual Congress at the Abbey Hotel in Donegal town this Friday night.

Of course, women have played significant parts in the GAA for decades, mostly as volunteers, but also as club officers and even as county officials, including reaching the level of chairperson in counties such as Cork, Tyrone, and – at the moment – Down.

Referees too – and the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association have just this week jointly launched a Female Referee Academy, with up to 20 places available.

GAA President Burns is an admirable advocate of female involvement in the GAA.

The GAA does not need walls or barbed wire fences, never mind border guards, to keep its members involved – but it must always remember that participation numbers are at least as important as profit figures.