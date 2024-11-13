LGFA mourn the passing of ‘trailblazer’ Brendan Martin

4 August 2024; Founding member Brendan Martin is presented to the crowd during a special presentation to celebrate key milestones in 50 years of the LGFA at half-time of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

LGFA President Mícheál Naughton has paid tribute to Offaly native Brendan Martin (86), who has passed away. The Brendan Martin Cup, presented annually to the winners of the All-Ireland Ladies SFC, is named after the Tullamore man.

Martin played a key role in the development of Ladies Football from the association’s formation in 1974 and was the LGFA’s very first assistant treasurer. This year marked the association’s 50th anniversary.

In 1974, Martin bought the cup at which was first presented in October of that year by Offaly captain Agnes Gorman to her winning Tipperary counterpart, Kitty Ryan-Savage, following the very first All-Ireland Senior Final in LGFA history.

The original cup was later replaced by a new trophy and the winners of the All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship continue to receive the Brendan Martin Cup on an annual basis, with Kerry capturing the title this season.

LGFA President, Mícheál Naughton, said: “All of us at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association are deeply saddened to learn of Brendan Martin’s passing.

“Brendan’s contribution to our sport over many years is simply immeasurable and we were delighted to see him in Thurles on the 18th of July for our 50th anniversary celebrations, and at Croke Park on August 4th for our TG4 All-Ireland Finals.

“Brendan spoke wonderfully in Thurles, and I was honoured to present him with a commemorative medallion at Croke Park on All-Ireland Final day, to mark his special contribution to our Association.

“Brendan was a visionary trailblazer who was incredibly passionate about Ladies Gaelic Football and the development of our sport. He continued to maintain a keen interest in LGFA matters right up until his sad passing, following a recent illness.

“On behalf of all of us at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, I wish to extend our sympathies to Brendan’s wife, Mairead, sons Peter and Cormac, and his extended family and many friends.”