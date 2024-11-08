Lauren McConville to leave Gold Coast Suns after one-year deal expires

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Lauren McConville of the Suns warms up during the round three AFLW match between Greater Western Sydney Giants and Gold Coast Suns at Manuka Oval, on September 15, 2024, in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

The Gold Coast Suns have today confirmed that Armagh’s Lauren McConville will not be offered a new contract for 2025 and her AFLW career is over after only one season.

The Irish News Ladies’ Football Player of the Year penned a one-season deal for the Suns earlier this year but struggled to make an impact. McConville only featured in three of the strugglers 11 regular season games this year as a medium forward.

The Crossmaglen star’s cause was not helped by the Suns’ dismal team performances in 2024 when they lost nine matches and finished second from bottom on the season ladder.

Joining McConville out of the exit door is Tyrone-born Cara McCrossan. The former Omagh club player joined Gold Coast in 2023 after a season in the Melbourne Demons reserves. McCrossan only played in six matches across two years as a fringe player.

“We would like to thank Cara and Lauren for their contributions to the Gold Coast SUNS,” SUNS Head of Women’s Football Fiona Sessarago said.

“They earned the opportunity to represent the club in the AFLW and played an important role in the continued development of our program.”

The future of Down veteran Clara Fitzpatrick (34) is also up in the air. The former Byransford clubwoman is out of contract but could be offered a new deal in the off-season.

At this stage, former Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin is the only one of the Irish fab four expected to return to the Gold Coast next year.