Kilcoo v Scotstown: Details, throw-in time and crucial match details as Ulster final place beckons for winners

The Scotstown players celebrate after Sunday's Ulster Club SFC victory over Kilcoo. Picture by Seamus Loughran

Scotstown return to Armagh City for the first time since a 0-13 0-11 Ulster final defeat to eventual All-Ireland winners Glen.

Kilcoo provide the opposition this time around, with the Down kingpins overcoming Cavan’s Crosserlough a fortnight ago.

Scotstown were more comfortable in their victory over Fermanagh’s Erne Gaels, and they will enter this semi-final as favourites.

It looks certain to be an almighty tussle, with All-Ireland success in January 2022 fresh in the memory for Kilcoo.

An added boost sees the return of star midfielder Dylan Ward, back from a stint in Australia.

Although the Monaghan side did defeat The Magpies in the Ulster series last year.

When is the Ulster Club SFC clash between Kilcoo and Scotstown?

The match will take place in Armagh’s BOX-IT Athletic Grounds this Saturday, November 23. Throw-in is at 6pm, after the Intermediate clash between Arva and Magheracloone, which throws in at 4pm.

Can I watch the Ulster Club SFC semi-final on TV?

In short, no, but the match will be available to stream live.

RTÉ have opted to screen the Leinster semi-final match tomorrow night, with Cuala of Dublin taking on Tullamore (throw-in 7:15pm).

Kilcoo versus Scotstown will be available to stream on Ulster GAA TV.

The link to buy the last four clash is available here.

What to expect from Kilcoo v Scotstown?

It looks certain to be tight, while a decent crowd is to be expected. Arva in particular took a notable support to Newry a few weeks ago.

Monaghan supporters will have both Magheracloone and Scotstown to cheer on, while Kilcoo will make their voices heard as they did in Páirc Esler a fortnight ago.

The bookies make Scotstown one-point favourites. That was exactly how it ended up in 2023, Rory Beggan’s heroics clinching it in dramatic fashion.

It’s difficult to see it being anything but a one-score game.