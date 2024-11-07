Kilcoo v Crosserlough: Match details, throw-in time and how to follow as Cavan champions Crosserlough face a mountainous challenge against dominant Kilcoo

Crosserlough will hope that they can pull off an almighty upset against Kilcoo, who have won the Seamus McFerran Cup twice. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

CAVAN champions Crosserlough are up against it as they prepare to face Down champions Kilcoo in their Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final.

This match-up appears one-sided on paper as former All-Ireland club champions Kilcoo appear head and shoulders above their opponents from the Breffini County.

Crosserlough’s Cavan SFC win last month was aided somewhat by the conditions at Breffini Park as their final happened on the weekend that Storm Ashley hit the north.

Their 2-6 to 0-4 win against Ramor United meant that, for the first time since 2020, the south Cavan side were amongst Ulster’s elite and faced the tough test of the Magpies in Páirc Esler.

Kilcoo walked the Down Senior Football Championship at a leisurely pace to take their sixth county crown in a row at 12th in 13 years, beating Burren in the final 1-10 to 0-4.

The Magpies have won the Seamus McFerran Cup twice in 2019 and 2021.

The winner of this tie is set to travel to the winner of Fermanagh champions Erne Gaels and Monaghan champions Scotstown in the Ulster SFC semi-finals.

When and where is the Ulster Club Senior Football Championship quarter-final between Kilcoo and Crosserlough?

Kilcoo and Crosserlough will play at Páirc Esler in Newry on Saturday, November 9.

Throw-in is scheduled for 6pm.

Where can I watch the Kilcoo v Crosserlough game?

You can stream this game and all other Ulster Club championship games by buying the 2024 Ulster Club Stream Pass from ulster.gaa.ie.