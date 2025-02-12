Kieran Donnelly: New rules not the cause of hamstring injuries but six subs can be a solution

Fermanagh's Kieran Donnelly is now in his fourth year in charge, agreeing a three-year renewal with the county board last year.

Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly is not of the opinion that the new rules are contributing to more injuries, but he is in favour of a sixth sub in order to ease the load on intercounty players.

Having managed Ulster in Croke Park back in October, Donnelly is opposed to the notion that rolling subs - implemented for the interprovincial clashes - could be the answer to injury issues, feeling “there’s too much going on”.

Donnelly went on to state from a managerial perspective that it would create a lack of cohesion and therefore affect the spectacle.

On the perceived need for a sixth sub, he said:

“I would call for six. The game is intense, there’s certainly a lot of high speed running, but that’s not solely down to the new rules.

“Teams are picking up hamstring injuries, but we were picking up hamstring injuries last year. It can be down to many things, genetics, load management etc.

“I don’t think there’s a direct correlation to the new rules, but an extra sub would have an impact. You could mix it up in the last 5-10 minutes and alleviate hamstring injuries towards the end of a game.

“I wouldn’t go any further than that.”

The Brookeborough man will lead his charges on a seven hour round trip to Ennis for their Division Three Round Three clash this Sunday, wary of the threat of Peter Keane’s men.

Donnelly noted Clare’s narrow reversal to Cork in last year’s Championship, name checking the quality of Keelan Sexton, Emmett McMahon and Eoin Cleary.

Ikem Ugwueru has gone from strength to strength, with his goal against Kerry an internet sensation last year. The wing-back - brother of Ireland women’s rugby star Chisom - raised another green flag in a comfortable defeat of Leitrim a fortnight ago.

Clare footballer Ikem Ugwueru at SuperValu's launch of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship. Sponsors of the Championship for a 14th consecutive season, SuperValu were joined by Gaelic Games role models and advocates from across the country in Croke Park today to highlight the role of GAA communities in making Ireland a more diverse, inclusive and welcoming country for all. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

The Erne manager isn’t reading too far into an opening round loss to Andy McEntee’s Antrim, whom Fermanagh edged by last time out:

“It’s away for starters, which makes it a big one. It’s a tough fixture, and they’ll have a new manager bounce.

“The Antrim (v Clare) game was played in horrific conditions, and they had two or three goal chances they could have taken that day.

“There’s not that much change in the side that played Cork last year, and they only lost 1-13 to 1-11. Cleary, McMahon, Sexton, they’re all top players, and Clare have a real physical size.”

On Antrim’s own win over The Saffrons, Donnelly was satisfied with how they ground out a win given the side’s ‘familiarity’ with each other the past few seasons.

Darragh McGurn was among those to miss out on the 2018 Ulster finalists’ defeat to Antrim in the Tailteann Cup last year, and his manager is delighted to have the Belnaleck man back fit as he operates in a deeper role.

He also credited sharpshooter Garvan Jones, with the pair combining for 1-16 in the League to date:

“Darragh missed last year, so it’s a big plus to have him back. He had a great year the year before, but an ongoing hip injury was giving him trouble.

“He’s a big player for us and it’s great to have him back.

“When you lose your first game the next game becomes even more important. There was never going to be anything between us, but Garvan really stepped up.

“It was a home game and we needed to win.”

Donnelly is aware a win is crucial if his side are to mount a promotion challenge, stating that early pretenders Offaly and Kildare are ‘laced with U20 All-Ireland winners’.

Donnelly, Mickey Harte, Steven Poacher, Justin McNulty and Tony McEntee make up five Ulster managers in a stacked Division Three.

With the Fermanagh manager in his fourth season in charge, he held special praise for McEntee, who has clocked up the same time in Sligo:

“I actually played with Tony at Sigerson level. He’s in his fourth year, he’s a really good guy, and he’s done a tremendous job with that squad.”

The six subs aside, Donnelly has long been an advocate for the new rules, despite admitting there are ‘so many factors out of your control’ as a manager:

“The new rules were designed to bring a manic-ness to the game. Good teams and good players can still bring an element of control.

“Players are used to it by now, with challenge games and two League games played. Communication within a team is vital, especially for the three up.

“Discipline is a big thing and there’ll be more respect for referees going forward, and with more one v ones, quality players can maximise chances in space with the ball.”