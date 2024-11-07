Jude McAtamney travelling with the New York Giants to Germany despite kicker Gano close to returning from injury

DERRY’S Jude McAtamney will be on the New York Giants plane to Germany on Thursday and is still in with a chance of playing his second NFL game.

The Swatragh native was perfect in his kicking during last week’s 27-22 loss against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.

However, the gaelic footballer turned placekicker knew that his first period in the NFL was a short one as he has been the understudy for experienced kicker Graham Gano, who has been out with a hamstring injury after attempting a tackle.

Jude McAtamney will be on the New York Giants flight to Munich later this evening.



The Swatragh man is good to go if Graham Gano is not ready to return on Sunday.@NFLIreland pic.twitter.com/yBNByBv7rb — Michael McQuaid (@Michael_NFL) November 7, 2024

Gano, who was born in Scotland but raised in Florida, has now been labelled as ‘returning’ and will be assessed in training as to whether or not he will play against the Panthers in Munich.

Should head coach Brian Daboll want to give Gano another week to ensure that he is able to perform, McAtamney is ready and able to step up to the plate.

Either way, there is a small contingent of fans from Jude’s hometown that will make the trip over to the Bavarian capital that hope to see McAtamney play once more for the Giants.