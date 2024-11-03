Jude McAtamney makes all of his kicks during his NFL debut for the New York Giants in their loss to the Commanders

Jude McAtamney went 2 for 2 from place kicks in the New York Giants' 27-22 loss to the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

JUDE McAtamney impressed in his first competitive NFL game for the New York Giants as his side lost 27-22 to NFC East rivals the Washington Commanders.

The Derry gaelic footballer was elevated for the blue half of New York’s loss at the MetLife Stadium.

The Giants slumped to three losses in a row and a win-loss record of 2-7 overall as they lost to a resurgent Commanders team who were inspired by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

The rookie kicker from Derry scored a total of four points from his two kicks, one point-after-touchdown kick (PAT) and one field goal, both from close range.

Straight over from Jude.



First Swatragh man to play and score in the NFL! pic.twitter.com/PAxZH88S7N — Michael Davitt GAC | Swatragh (@davittswatragh) November 3, 2024

McAtamney also kicked three touchbacks from kickoffs during the game, which means that he kicked from his own 35-yard line and put the ball past the opponent’s endzone, with the ball travelling over 60 yards each time.

As far as his performance goes from an NFL debut perspective, it was a good day for the former Derry U20 midfielder.

McAtamney was a late addition to the active squad as usual kicker Greg Joseph of South Africa, was ruled out for the next four weeks.

The Oak leader became the first of the 2024 International Player Pathway class to be activated onto an NFL roster.

Down’s Charlie Smyth, who is playing with the New Orleans Saints, is still waiting for his NFL debut.

McAtamney’s first involvement in a competitive game as a New York Giant was converting a touchdown for the side to draw them level in the second quarter of the game.

This action made him the first Derry man to ever appear in the NFL.

This kick was met with roars from those in his hometown, at Friel’s Bar in Swatragh, where local fans gathered to watch this momentous game.

He then kicked the game back off, booting the ball more than 60 yards past the end of the field.

McAtamney wasn’t needed for the rest of the half as the Washington Commanders dominated both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

In the second half, McAtamney kicked things off with another touchback from inside his own half.

After a disallowed touchdown for the Giants, the Swatragh clubman chipped over from from around 15 yards out.

After Daniel Jones’ rushing touchdown, McAtamney kicked the restart back to the one-yard line and it was returned to the 35-yard line by Austin Ekeler.

The Giants got a late touchdown through rookie tight end Theo Johnson and failed in a two-point conversion play, which led to McAtamney kicking another touchback for the Giants.