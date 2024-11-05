‘Jude could kick 45s at 13 years old, we knew how good he could be’: Swatragh club chair Mick O’Kane

An overall view of a kickoff by Jude McAtamney in the game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on November 03, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

SWATRAGH and the wider south Derry region have found a new lease of life after Jude McAtamney’s impressive debut for the New York Giants last night.

The former Davitts and Derry underage player was perfect in his first competitive game for the blue side of New York.

Despite his impressive debut, the Giants lost to their divisional rivals the Washington Commanders 27-22 at their home ground, the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Friends and family in Swatragh gathered in Friel’s Bar and Restaurant in the town to cheer on their hometown hero.

One of those who was looking on as McAtamney made history was Swatragh club chairman Mick O’Kane, headmaster at St Mary’s PS, Glenview.

“It was a great buzz in Swatragh last night,” said O’Kane, who usually would don the green and silver of the New York Giants’ bitter rivals the Philadelphia Eagles.

“You talk about a great atmosphere, that’s what it was like in the build-up to the match.

“He had two successful kicks and there were a lot of young people there, a lot of children.

“I can’t believe I’m saying it but Jude played for the New York Giants, like it’s unbelievable and I don’t think people realise how big it is.”

However, despite the enormity of the occasion not being lost on those who gathered in the compact Friel’s Bar on Sunday night, most were not in shock at what the former Derry U20 and Swatragh senior player could do.

“When we look back at Jude coming up through the ranks in Swatragh, he was very professional, he was hitting 45s off the ground when he was 13 years of age, very comfortably.

“That’s been the hallmark of his career, but it’s important to remember that he was a fantastic footballer as well, we had quite a good crop of youngsters come through at that age and he was a part of that.

“The place-kick was a bonus that he had, I remember one time being at the pitch and I saw a ball being struck over the bar from 45 metres and I looked again, thinking it was going to be an adult but it was Jude at 13 years of age.

“I remember when he made his debut for Swatragh as well, in the first couple of games, he was kicking 45-55-metre frees off the ground.”

To put this into perspective, McAtamney’s longest kick last night was 31 yards (or 28.35 metres), so very much in his wheelhouse and a drop in the ocean as to what he can do considering he has further honed his skills at a top college in Rutgers University.

“We realised he was on to something very big when he signed for Rutgers,” said O’Kane.

“We were following his career on TV and social media when he went over there.”

McAtamney’s next game is against the struggling Carolina Panthers in the NFL International game in Munich, Germany.

There have been hints that a delegation of supporters from Michael Davitt’s, Swatragh will be in the Allianz Arena to cheer on their clubmate in person.

O’Kane said: “It would be the Davitts on tour but we would be tremendously proud to see Jude play for the Giants in the flesh.”