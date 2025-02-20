James Sargent feels production line means Derry can stay at the top table in years to come

Derry captain James Sargent with the trophy after the Electric Ireland GAA All-Ireland Football Minor Championship final match between Armagh and Derry at O'Neills Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

FORMER Derry minor star James Sargent reckons long-term senior success is sustainable for the county given the amount of young talent they’re producing.

The Lavey phenom, who lined out in back-to-back All-Ireland minor wins across 2023 and 2024, captaining his county to the 2024 success, believes a senior All-Ireland win is attainable too.

The 18-year-old will feature for Damian McErlain’s Derry U20s this season in the Dalata Hotel Group sponsored championship.

Derry’s provincial campaign will begin on March 26 when they travel to play Armagh in a repeat of last year’s Ulster and All-Ireland finals.

With three All-Ireland minors titles annexed between 2020 and 2024, the Oak Leaf county have the raw materials to go far.

“Hopefully those teams can come up and translate that to senior ultimately because obviously with such talent coming through, you’d want a senior All-Ireland out of that,” said Sargent.

“That’s obviously the goal for your county and we’re just hoping we can carry that through.”

James Sargent Celebrates.jpg (seamus loughran)

Sargent, in his final year of secondary school, is viewed as one of the brightest young prospects in the game with a starring display in last year’s All-Ireland minor final.

“We’ve had two very successful minor seasons, you just hope we can carry that through into the U20s,” said Sargent, who was also managed by McErlain for his two minor wins.

“I don’t know what it is about him but he just always seems to win wherever he goes. So he’s followed us up to the 20s and hopefully that luck follows him.”

Sargent is hoping that the Derry U20s can form a unique bond this year.

“We’re going to try to form that bond together,” he said.

“That’s how a team thrives together, by getting to know each other and having that team chemistry which translates onto the pitch.”

Sargent is a January 1 baby, which has undoubtedly helped his development.

“Everyone asks that question,” he smiled when asked if he was almost born the previous year. “It’s a wee bit disappointing of an answer because I’m actually 15 minutes off being born on the second of January, so I’m not actually that close to the 31st of December. Though January 1 does make it sound a better story!”